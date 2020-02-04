Global Snacks Product Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Application and Region.

Global Snacks Product Market was valued US$16.92 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Snacks product market is segmented by Product, by Distribution channel & by Region. Product is divided into Salty snacks, Bakery snacks, Nachos, Speciality & Frozen. Distribution channel is classified as Supermarkets, Convenience store, Independent retailer & online store. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Busy lifestyles, have fuelled the discovery of food products that can be quickly prepared, conveniently carried, and easily consumed, thus driving the market for snack food manufacturing significantly. Growing number of women in the personal and a high convenience quotient of these foods are other factors favouring the growth of market. Changing lifestyle and the impact of Western food habits, consumers across the world are shifting from traditional meals to ready to eat packaged food.

Based on product, Bakery snacks segment possesses the highest market coverage, bakery product includes biscuits, bread, tots, cakes, puff, bun, muffin, brownie etc. which are widely eat in breakfast. With a proceeds share of more than 50% by product type, biscuits represent the most attractive segment in the snacks market. On the basis of distribution channel convenience store is dominating the market as for the easy to available the snacks food in convenience store. Now a days increasing the use of internet the people order the food online.

In terms of region, Europe is the largest market for snack food products, followed by North America. The importance for healthy and nutritious snack food is expected to help maintain a steady growth in the developed markets. Spread of western eating habits to the developing world and increasing urbanization have helped in good market penetration for the global players in the developing nations of Asia-Pacific and South America. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the growing demand from the developing countries of India and China.

Key players operates on markets are PepsiCo Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Kellogg Company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Intersnack Group,

Calbee Inc., Aviko B.V. General Mills Inc., and McDonald’s Corporation.

Scope of the Report for Global Snacks Product Market

Global Snacks Product Market, by Product

• Salty snacks

• Bakery snacks

• Nachos

• Speciality & Frozen

Global Snacks Product Market, by Distribution channel

• Supermarkets

• Convenience store

• Independent retailer

• Online store.

Global Snacks Product Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global Snacks Product Market

• PepsiCo Inc.,

• Mondelez International Inc.,

• Kellogg Company,

• Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.,

• McCain Foods Ltd.,

• Intersnack Group,

• Calbee Inc.,

• Aviko B.V.

• General Mills Inc.,

• McDonald’s Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Snacks Product Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Snacks Product Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Snacks Product Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Snacks Product Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Snacks Product Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Snacks Product Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Snacks Product Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Snacks Product by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Snacks Product Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Snacks Product Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Snacks Product Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

