Global Smart Water Management Market Projections, SWOT Analysis, Risk Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global Smart Water Management Market
The report counts the information and data about smart water meters. A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.
The global Smart Water Management market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Smart Water Management by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- AMR Meters
- AMI Meters
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Sensus
- Itron
- Elster (Honeywell)
- Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
- Landis+Gyr
- Roper Industries(Neptune)
- Siemens
- Kamstrup
- Jiangxi Sanchuan
- Suntront Tech Co., Ltd
- Badger Meter Inc
- Iskraemeco
- Arad Group (Master Meter)
- Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd
- Zenner
- Ningbo Water Meter
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Residential Use
- Commericial Use
- Industrial Use
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Smart Water Management Industry
Figure Smart Water Management Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Smart Water Management
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Smart Water Management
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Smart Water Management
Table Global Smart Water Management Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Smart Water Management Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 AMR Meters
Table Major Company List of AMR Meters
3.1.2 AMI Meters
Table Major Company List of AMI Meters
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Smart Water Management Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Smart Water Management Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Smart Water Management Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Smart Water Management Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Smart Water Management Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Smart Water Management Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
