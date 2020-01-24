Global Smart Beacon Market Smart Beacon Market Accounted for USD 1,363.9 Million

Global Smart Beacon Market By Connectivity Type (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Hybrid), By Beacon Standard (Ibeacon, Eddystone), By Offerings (Hardware, Software, Service), By End User (Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Public Gatherings and Spaces, Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Sports¸ Education, Aviation), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors: Global Smart Beacon Market

Some of the major players in global smart beacon market are Cisco, Aruba, Gimbal, Onyx Beacon Ltd¸ Sensoro Co. Ltd.¸ Kontakt.Io, Jaalee Technology, Bluvision Inc., Swirl Networks, Leantegra, Blesh, Accent Systems, Blueup and Beaconinside among others.

Market Analysis: Global Smart Beacon Market

The global smart beacon market accounted for USD 1,363.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Smart Beacon Market

Smart Beacon is also known as Bluetooth Low Energy beacon which is a vicinity guide that sends a signal utilizing bluetooth innovation. At the point when a cell phone or tablet is in the signal’s range, it triggers a warning on the gadget.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising need for spatial data to be utilized in analytics

Growing adoption of smartphones

Usage of smart beacons in transportation and logistics

Market Restraint:

Increasing trend of opting online platforms in retail

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Beacon Market

On the basis of connectivity type, the global smart beacon market is segmented into bluetooth low energy (BLE) and hybrid. Bluetooth low energy (BLE) is sub segmented into BLE 4.0 and BLE 5.0.

On the basis of beacon standard, the global smart beacon market is segmented into ibeacon and eddystone.

On the basis of offering, the global smart beacon market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Hardware is sub segmented into standard beacon, sticker beacon and card beacon. Software is sub segmented into analytics software, content management software and other software. Services are sub segmented into project management, consulting, maintenance and support service.

On the basis of end user, the global smart beacon market is segmented into Transportation & logistics, retail, public gatherings and spaces, hospitality, healthcare, automotive, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), sports¸ education and aviation.

On the basis of geography, the global smart beacon market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Smart Beacon Market

The global smart beacon market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research Methodology: Global Smart Beacon Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

