Global Small Satellite Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Small Satellite Market is estimated to reach 17.52 billion by 2026 from 2.6 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 26.9%.

Small Satellite Market based on type, application, end user and geography. Based on the end user, Small Satellite Market is divided by commercial, civil, and defense. Commercial segment of the Global Small Satellite market is projected to grow at the highest rate for the current forecast period with factors like increase in R&D expenditure and activities contributing to the overall growth. In terms of application, the earth observation & meteorology segment of the small satellite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A small satellite has low mass and size with usual weight under 500 kg. Communication and internet are expected to be other major growth drivers for the Global Small Satellite market. Global Small Satellite Market Factors like increasing investment in R&D by various industries in order to reduce mission costs, satellite miniaturization, and technological advancements in microelectronics (lightweight apertures) are a few key factors boosting the overall demand. In addition to this, increasing demand for earth observation related applications, antennas, panels, trans-receivers, and investment by governments for improving infrastructure lead to rising in demand for small satellite market. However, factors like the absence of dedicated launchers for small vehicles, delay, and failure in launches together with design-related limitations are a few major restraints that may restrict the overall Global Small Satellite market growth.

In terms of region, Small Satellite Market is divided by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America formed the highest revenue generating region for 2017 whereas the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for small satellite market by 2026. Higher adoption of encouraging policies by governments to fulfill increasing demand of Global Small Satellite market with countries like China and India being a few key countries contributing to this growth has boosted the overall growth of small satellite market in APAC region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Small Satellite Market are Aerospace Corporation (U.S.), Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (UK), Sierra Nevada Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Airbus Defense and Space (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Geooptics Inc. (U.S.), Thales Alenia Space (France), and Boeing (U.S.).

The Scope of Report Global Small Satellite Market:

Global Small Satellite Market, by Type:

• Nanosatellite

• Microsatellite

• Minisatellite

Global Small Satellite Market, by Application:

• Earth Observation Meteorology

• Communication

• Scientific Research Exploration

• Surveillance Security

• Mapping Navigation

Global Small Satellite Market, by End User:

• Civil

• Commercial

• Defence

Global Small Satellite Market, by Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Small Satellite Market:

• Aerospace Corporation (U.S.)

• Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (UK)

• Sierra Nevada Corporation (U.S.)

• Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

• Airbus Defense and Space (France)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

• Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

• Geooptics Inc. (U.S.)

• Thales Alenia Space (France)

• Boeing (U.S.)

