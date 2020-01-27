Global Shea Butter Market Analysis – Global Opportunities, Revenue, Production, Demand and Geographical Forecast by 2025

In the historic year 2017, the size of the global shea butter market was 394.6 kilo tons and is expected to expand and develop the cocoa market accordingly. It is estimated that the increase in shea butter intake as a substitute for cocoa butter will boost the shea butter market in the coming years. In addition, the production of Easter chocolate increased by around 25% in 2016 compared to 2016. The shea butter market is being driven by the introduction of shea butter as a replacement for cocoa butter in the chocolate industry. Some parts of the shea tree such as fruit, bark, leaves, roots and stems are used to cure various diseases and infections such as skin diseases, gastrointestinal tract infections, wound infections, diarrhea and dysentery.

By 2025, the global shea butter market is estimated to be $ 1.74 billion. It is expected that increasing acceptance in the food, personal care and cosmetic industries as well as in the medical industry will drive the global shea butter market in the planned period. Global chocolate consumption has increased significantly in recent years, which in turn has opened up numerous opportunities for shea butter. Filled with nutrients like vitamin A, shea butter helps treat wrinkles, blemishes, dermatitis, eczema, stretch marks and burns.

The shea butter market is growing in various sectors around the world. Important factors that shape the demand for shea butter are that the demand for cocoa products is constantly increasing due to the increasing consumption of chocolate. Factors that accelerate the growth of the shea butter industry worldwide are an increase in the demand for natural products for cosmetics and skin care products. In addition, shea butter products are antioxidants and restore damaged hair and healthy skin. In contrast, cocoa butter is made from the only polyphenol that helps reduce stress. Shea butter contains vitamin A and vitamin E, which are beneficial for the skin and eyes.

The increasing acceptance of shea butter and personal care products for cosmetics is expected to add value to the shea butter market worldwide in the coming years. The increase in health awareness with the increasing spread of personal care products in India, Brazil and China is said to increase the consumption of shea butter. It is estimated that the recognition of the cosmetics industry through the strength of therapeutic benefits such as anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, against eczema, wrinkles, regenerative and ultraviolet protection will support the global growth of the shea butter industry in the coming years.

It is estimated that the shea butter industry will experience sudden growth in the coming years due to customer awareness and increased disposable income. North America and Europe hold the largest shea butter market share, followed by Asia Pacific. Government regulations also promote the shea butter market in Europe. The European Union has currently enacted that less than 5% of cocoa could be found in edible products such as chocolate, which is likely to strengthen the global cocoa butter market.

The Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest growing region in the shea butter industry in the coming years. The stearic acid content in shea butter helps maintain or prevent cholesterol levels, which lower high density lipoprotein, total cholesterol and low density lipoprotein.

Key players in growing the shea butter market include SHEBU Industries Limited, Savannah Fruits Company, Ghana Nuts Company, Akoma Cooperative Multipurpose Society and Bunge Loders Croklaan.

