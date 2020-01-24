Global Shared Mobility Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Shared Mobility Market By Service (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Others), Vehicle Type (Cars, Two-Wheelers, Others), Sector Type (Unorganized, Organized), Business Model (P2P, B2B, B2C), Autonomy Level (Manual, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Power Source (HEV, PHEV, BEV, Fuel Powered), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Shared Mobility Market

Global Shared Mobility Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 128.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 753.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing cost of commuting which has been caused by increased fuel prices and traffic congestion.

Market Definition: Global Shared Mobility Market

Shared mobility is a commuting service wherein organizations provide commercial vehicles for commuting from one place to another. The owners of various commercial vehicles provide their fleet of vehicles to an organization which then provides these vehicles for hiring, ride sharing, mobility, etc. The fare is calculated on the distance and time it took to travel from one place to another. Market Drivers:

Growth in the prevalence of facilities available for ride sharing over the internet amid increasing penetration of internet-based services is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing concerns regarding the environment and cost-effective methods of transportation through these services are drivers expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of preference in travelling with unknown individuals while sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding theft of private information and requirement of taking a longer common route because of sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Shared Mobility Market

By Service

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

Buses & Coaches

By Sector Type

Unorganized

Organized

By Business Model

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Autonomy Level

Manual

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Power Source

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Powered

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Volkswagen AG and Mobileye collaborated for the launch of commercialised autonomous ride sharing service in Israel by 2019. In this collaboration, Volkswagen will be responsible for the provision of a fleet of electric vehicles whereas Mobileye will assume responsibility for integration of autonomous technology in these vehicles

In May 2018, Taxify OÜ announced that they had risen USD 175 million funding from Daimler AG, increasing the valuation of Taxify to USD 1 billion. This expansion will help them in establishing their operations in Europe and Africa and will expand their employees helping them provide better services to their consumers

Competitive Analysis:

Global shared mobility market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shared mobility market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Shared Mobility Market are Avis Budget Group; car2go NA, LLC; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; global car sharing car rental Ltd.; Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett; Maxi Mobility S.L.; The Hertz Corporation.; Enterprise Holdings Inc.; MOBIKO and ofo Inc.

