Global Serial USB Converters Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025: Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand

In this report, according to our research, the prediction that the value of Serial USB Converters markets can be 139.48 M USD by 2022.The CAGR of Serial USB Converters is 4.91% from 2017 to 2022. This report studies the Serial USB Converters market, Serial USB Converters is used to convert the USB port into a serial port, which can easily achieve the conversion between the computer universal serial port and USB port. The classification of Serial USB Converters includes Triple, Combo and Single, and the revenue proportion of Single in 2016 was about 48%.

Serial USB Converters can be used for Commercial-grade, Industrial-grade. The most proportion of Serial USB Converters was Commercial-grade, and the sales proportion was about 62.4% in 2016. Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of about 24.7% in 2012 and 23.3% in 2017 with the CAGR of 4.66%. North America ranked the second market with the market share of about 21.3% in 2016. Chinese market for Serial USB Converters is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate.

Serial USB Converters companies are mainly from United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies were METZ CONNECT, DTECH, VS Vision Systems GmbH with the revenue market share of 10.24%, 9.11% and 8.43% in 2016.

Global Serial USB Converters market competition by top manufacturers , with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

VS Vision Systems GmbH

CONTEC

Brainboxes Limited

RAYON

Moxa Europe

Digi International

OMRON

UTEK technology

Pixsys

Shenzhen 3onedata Technology

Wiretek

Nordfield Electronics

DTECH

METZ CONNECT

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Triple

Combo

Single

On the basis on the end users-applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Serial USB Converters for each application, including

Commercial-grade

Industrial-grade

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Serial USB Converters in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

