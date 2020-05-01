Global Seed Treatment Market by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

Global Seed Treatment Market is valued approximately at USD 7.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Seed Treatment market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Seed treatment basically includes the application of physical, biological and chemical agents during the planting process to enhance the health of crops. The Seed Treatment market is primarily driven owing to surge in the utility of commercial seeds in both developed and developing countries, escalating pesticide utility in agricultural operations and enhancing demand for high value & industrial crops. The seed treatment benefits in monitoring and controlling seed and soil borne diseases and infections. In the present scenario, the seed treatment has precisely emerged as a pivotal cost-effective crop protection solution for the farmers in comparison to conventional or traditional spraying as seed treatment is considered as more efficient & less labor intensive. The seed treatment helps to improve the yield of crops, along with increases overall productivity. In the seed treatment only the planting seeds are specifically coated with treating agent which ultimately leads to requirement of low amount of active ingredients for protection against a range of fungal diseases & insect pets.

The regional analysis of global Seed Treatment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging utility of commercial seeds coupled with escalating demand for high value and industrial crops. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors such as seed treatment is considered as a low-cost crop protection solution along with surging need for soil replenishment caused by limited crop rotation practices in the countries such as China and India.

Market player included in this report are:

Syngenta International AG

Bayer Crop Science AG

BASF SE

DowDupont Inc

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Bioworks Inc

Germains Seed Technology

Incotec Group BV

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Chemical

Non-Chemical/Biological

By Function:

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

Other Functions

By Crop Type:

Grains and cereals

Oilseeds

Vegetables

Other Crop Types

By Region : North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

