Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2020: Growth Drivers, Applications, Types Major Players, Analysis, Trends, Factors, Forecast 2025
Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.
The report forecast global Sea Freight Forwarding market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025.
The report offers detailed coverage of Sea Freight Forwarding industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Sea Freight Forwarding by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Sea Freight Forwarding market for 2015-2025.
Key Companies
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
Sinotrans
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Dachser
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
UPS Supply Chain
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
CJ Korea Express
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Dimerco
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
Market by Type
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Others
Market by Application
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Others
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Sea Freight Forwarding according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Sea Freight Forwarding company.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1:
Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region
Part 2:
Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 3-4:
Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 5-6:
Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 7-8:
North America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 9-10:
South America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 11-12:
Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 13:
Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 14:
Conclusion
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
