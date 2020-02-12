Global Scenario: Battery Material Market | by Material: Lithium-ion(Li-ion), Nickel Cadmium(Ni-Cd), Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH), Lead-Acid

Battery Material Market: Summary

The Global Battery Material Market is estimated to reach USD 90.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5 %, states forencis research (FSR).

Battery is referred as device which is designed to provide energy through movement of electrons within a circuit. These flow of electrons is mainly depending on the materials used a cathode, anode or electrolyte in the battery. Battery materials are the materials that carry out reduction and oxidation leading to energy storage or generation. These can be metal or nonmetals or even alloys that focuses on optimizing the overall efficiency of the battery.

Battery Material Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicle

The demand for electric vehicles is escalating since few years and is expected to continue the trend in the years to follow. Electric vehicle is gaining more interest owing to higher environmental concerns all over the globe. These electrically driven vehicles are technological advanced, and emits lower Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and possess higher efficiency. In addition to this, favorable government support towards electric vehicles from the developed and emerging nations to minimize the overall hazardous emission leading to climate change is pushing the demand for electric vehicles.

Growing Adoption of Smart Devices

Higher penetration of the internet across the globe is escalating demand for the smart devices. With growing demand for smart device, there exist more need for lithium battery, which further boost the overall market growth. Increasing technology friendly population, higher internet access with increasing technological advancement leading to emergence of more advanced smart devices is pushing the market growth higher. Higher consumer awareness towards wearable smart devices, is further increasing adoption of the portable batteries, which is anticipated to push the market growth higher.

Market Restraints:

Strict Legislation for Transportation of Battery

Lithium batteries are need for the future, owing increase shift towards portable devices. Hence, the shipment of these batteries are required with higher safety. Transportation of these Li-ion batteries is under strict supervision as batteries contains hazardous, and toxic to living organism. To govern this, certain regulation has been imposed subject to specific packaging, marking, labeling. Packing instructions for air transport of lithium batteries globally is revised under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which prohibits transport of the lithium ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft.

Such restrictions on the battery transport is projected to hamper the overall market growth.

Battery Material Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Material: Lithium-ion(Li-ion), Nickel Cadmium(Ni-Cd), Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH), Lead-Acid and Others

and Key Segments by Application Portable Electronics, Medical Devices, Power Tools, Power Back up, Electric Vehicles, Military and Others

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

BASF SE (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Umicore

NICHIA CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

3M

Dow

LG Chem

SHOWA DENKO K.K

Asahi Kasei Corporation

POSCO

Other Key Companies

Battery Material Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Battery Material Market, by Material

Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Nickel Oxide Hydroxide

Metallic Cadmium

Non-woven Polyolefin

Others

Lead acid

Lead Dioxide

Metallic Lead

Dilute Sulfuric Acid

Others

Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH)

Nickel-hydroxide

Metallic Alloys

Potassium-hydroxide (KOH)

Others

Lithium Ion Battery Material

Cathode

LCO (lithium cobalt oxide)

LFP (lithium-iron phosphate)

NCA (lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide)

NCM (lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide)

LMO (lithium manganese oxide)

Pure nickel LNO (lithium nickel oxide) cathodes

Anode

Carbon

LTO (lithium titanate oxide)

Seperator

Polyolefin

Others

Battery Material Market, by Application

Portable Electronics

Medical Devices

Power Tools

Power Back up

Electric Vehicles

Military

Others

Battery Material Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

ndia

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

