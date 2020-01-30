Global SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Region 2019-2023

Global SCADA Market

The global total revenue of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems will growing by 6.4% between 2017 and 2023 owing to an increasing adoption of SCADA solutions across various industries.

Highlighted with 55 tables and 76 figures, this 189-page report “Global SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide SCADA system market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global SCADA market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system component, architecture type, industry vertical and region.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Supervisory Station

• Remote Terminal Unit

• Programmable Logic Controller

• Human Machine Interface

• Communication Infrastructure

Based on architecture type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

Oil and Gas Industry

• Electrical Power Industry

• Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by system component and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global SCADA vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global market of SCADA systems are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through OMR’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

B-SCADA Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

