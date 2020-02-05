Global Robots for Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Market Players and Forecast till 2022

Robots for Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Market

Industrial robotics has been emerged as a key technology to drive the up-coming Industry 4.0 evolution in various industrial manufactures. Despite a small consumer of industrial robots, chemical, rubber and plastics industry has been seeing a rapid growth of industrial robotics adoption in recent years. Both unit shipment and the sales revenue are expected to witness nearly 10% CAGRs over the coming period of 2016-2022. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, industrial robots have been replacing human workforce and keeping chemical, rubber and plastics manufactures competitive when they integrate robots into their production processes.

Get Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/sample-request/industrial-robots-for-chemical-rubber-and-plastics-industry-global-market-2016-2022/48957

Industrial Robots for Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry: Global Market 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial robotics in chemical, rubber and plastics industry through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. In addition to a review of global market environments and chemical, rubber and plastics industry trend, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, end-users, application fields, product types, geographical landscape, and the major industrial players/vendors. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into robotics solutions in chemical industry, rubber production and plastics industry. The chemical industry consumes most of newly ordered industrial robots due to its much larger production scale and fast-growing demand market.

Browse Full Report at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/ict-media/industrial-robots-for-chemical-rubber-and-plastics-industry–global-market-2016-2022/48957

On basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, assembling and disassembling, dispensing and painting, cutting and milling, etc. with material handling as the predominant segment.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, polar robots, delta robots, parallel robots, etc.). Cartesian robotics segment gains most of the current market shares while articulated robots is expected to grow at the highest rate among all industrial robotics types.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global industrial robots market in chemical, rubber and plastics industry in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by European market and North America region. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors.

Avail a UPTO 40% Discount on Purchase at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/discount-request/industrial-robots-for-chemical-rubber-and-plastics-industry-global-market-2016-2022/48957

Highlighted by 4 tables and 75 figures, this 159-page report saves clients a lot of research time on a global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corp.

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics

Epson Robotics

Aurotek

Comau

Staubli International AG

Omron

Axium

Nachi Robotic Systems

Reis Robotics

Pari Robotics

Contact Us:

Name: Steven Samuel

Email – [email protected]

Phone – +91 9370882135

Website: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/