Global Robotic process automation market To Key Growth Factors | Influencing players like Pegasystems, Automation Anywhere, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems

Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising popularity and attractiveness of enterprise resource planning which is driving the needs of the business to move towards the automations. Robotic process automation provides good accuracy, improved cycle time and increased productivity in transaction and data processing which drives the market.

Leading Players of Robotic process automation Market are Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Inc., Celaton Ltd., Redwood Software, and so on.

Key Points Covered in Robotic process automation Market Report:

Global Robotic process automation Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Robotic process automation Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Robotic process automation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Robotic process automation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Robotic process automation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Robotic process automation Market Analysis by Application

Global Robotic process automation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Robotic process automation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis …………..

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Automation Anywhere Inc., announced the launch of new robotic process automation analytics solution Bot Insight that enables the users to visualize and access the complex data and can provide with the real time actionable business intelligence and operational insights on bot performance

In February 2016, NIIT Technologies has adopted intelligent automation by partnering with UiPath to drive greater business benefits for their clients globally. With the help of robotic process automation, NIIT Technologies can deliver end to end solutions to their customers

Key Players

Nice Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Inc., Celaton Ltd., Redwood Software, Uipath SRL, Verint System Inc., Xerox Corporation, Arago US, Inc., IBM, Thoughtonomy Ltd., Jacada Inc., Kofax Ltd, Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Genfour, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, and others.

Key Market Segmentation of Robotic process automation Market

By Process (Automated Solutions, Decision Support and Management Solution, Interaction Solution),

Operation (Rule Based, Knowledge Based),

Type (Tool Based, Service Based),

Industry (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Travel, Hospitality and Transportation, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others),

Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud),

Solution (Software, Service),

Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

How this report will help to boost your business economy globally

This market research report supports to secure economies in the distribution of products and find out the best way of approaching the potential.

This research gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments are, product launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry.

The report forecasts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application

The report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer preferences and their buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios.

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-robotic-process-automation-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]