Global Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers Market Analysis: Growth Challenges, Opportunities, and Forthcoming Developments

Report Title: Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction , The global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market has been growing significantly over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market include high industry focus on achieving energy efficient manufacturing process, growing deployment of IoT in industrial processes, and expanding smartphone integration platform. However, the scarcity of investment by SMEs and lack of availability of trained professionals are restraining the robotic process automation on a global scale., The global robotic process automation for smartphone manufacturers market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,992.6 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.51% during the forecast period., The market has been divided into various segments, based on robot type, component, organization size, and region. , By robot type, the market is segmented into cartesian, selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA), articulated, Delta, 6-axis robots, redundant, dual-arm, parallel, and others. The 6-axis robots offer greater flexibility to perform a variety of complex operations due to which it holds a major share of the market. The SCARA segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to its ability to perform curve motion, which is best suited for high-speed assembly, knitting, packaging, and other material handling applications. Furthermore, the joint link arm of SCARA is like a human arm, allowing it to perform the cutting operations in a curved sequence., By component, the market is classified into motors, generators, motor controls, automation equipment, and power transition equipment. The automation equipment segment is expected to show significant growth at a fast pace, owing to various devices and controls such as visualization unit, process control, switchgear, and a power supply unit which performs industrial operations with maximum efficiency and minimum wastage., By organization size, the market is broadly divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is dominating the organization segment and is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to their high capacity to implement the robotic process for the operations. Organizations such as Huawei, Foxconn, and Samsung are building manufacturing plants across the globe to maintain the position of market leaders which is achievable by using advanced power generators, motors, transmission equipment, and robots

Key Players: –

ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso Wave Inc. (Japan), KUKA Robotics (Germany), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Nachi Robotic System Inc. (US), Nice Ltd (Israel), Pegasystems Inc.(US), Redwood Software (Netherlands), Huawei Technologies (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Corporation (South Korea), Xiaomi Inc. (China), Foxconn Technology (Taiwan), OPPO Electronics Corporation (China), One Plus (China), and VIVO (China).

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers market, by Type

6 global Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers market, By Application

7 global Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Robotic Process Automation for Smartphone Manufacturers market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

