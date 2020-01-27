Global Reverse Logistics Market 2020 growth Industry Study in Detail along with forecast 2025

Reverse logistics is the process of moving goods from final destination and receiving returned products/ materials for proper disposal. Reverse logistics comprises of activities, which includes remanufacturing, redesigning, and refurbishing.
Reverse logistics is associated with the reuse of products/merchandise. It includes the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the cost-effective, efficient flow of raw materials, inventory, final goods, or reducing the energy and pollution from transportation. Reverse logistics strategy is gaining friction point in the supply chain management owing to the rise in mobile and online commerce.
Reverse logistics play an important role in the retail and consumer electronics in order to let retailers deal with returns and process them efficiently. Retailers seek ways to offer hassle free multichannel returns to minimize fraud and abuse, as the process of moving goods from customers’ location to return centers, face number of challenges. The reverse logistics market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global reverse logistics market, followed by North America and Europe.
In 2017, the global Reverse Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Reverse Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Reverse Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
C.H. Robinson
DB Schenker
The Deutsche Post
FedEx
United Parcel Service (UPS)
Kintetsu World Express
Core Logistic
Deliveryontime Logistics
Delcart
Yusen Logistics
Safexpress
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Returning Merchandise/Product
Reusable Packaging
Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Packaging
Consumer Electronic
Pharmaceutical
Retail
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Reverse Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Reverse Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Reverse Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Reverse Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Returning Merchandise/Product
1.4.3 Reusable Packaging
1.4.4 Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Reverse Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Packaging
1.5.3 Consumer Electronic
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Automotive
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Reverse Logistics Market Size
2.2 Reverse Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Reverse Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Reverse Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Reverse Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Reverse Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Reverse Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Reverse Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Reverse Logistics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Reverse Logistics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in China
7.3 China Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in India
10.3 India Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 C.H. Robinson
12.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development
12.2 DB Schenker
12.2.1 DB Schenker Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development
12.3 The Deutsche Post
12.3.1 The Deutsche Post Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 The Deutsche Post Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 The Deutsche Post Recent Development
12.4 FedEx
12.4.1 FedEx Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.5 United Parcel Service (UPS)
12.5.1 United Parcel Service (UPS) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 United Parcel Service (UPS) Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 United Parcel Service (UPS) Recent Development
12.6 Kintetsu World Express
12.6.1 Kintetsu World Express Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 Kintetsu World Express Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Kintetsu World Express Recent Development
12.7 Core Logistic
12.7.1 Core Logistic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 Core Logistic Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Core Logistic Recent Development
12.8 Deliveryontime Logistics
12.8.1 Deliveryontime Logistics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.8.4 Deliveryontime Logistics Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Deliveryontime Logistics Recent Development
12.9 Delcart
12.9.1 Delcart Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.9.4 Delcart Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Delcart Recent Development
12.10 Yusen Logistics
12.10.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction
12.10.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development
12.11 Safexpress
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
