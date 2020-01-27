Global Reverse Logistics Market 2020 growth Industry Study in Detail along with forecast 2025

Reverse logistics is the process of moving goods from final destination and receiving returned products/ materials for proper disposal. Reverse logistics comprises of activities, which includes remanufacturing, redesigning, and refurbishing.

Reverse logistics is associated with the reuse of products/merchandise. It includes the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the cost-effective, efficient flow of raw materials, inventory, final goods, or reducing the energy and pollution from transportation. Reverse logistics strategy is gaining friction point in the supply chain management owing to the rise in mobile and online commerce.

Reverse logistics play an important role in the retail and consumer electronics in order to let retailers deal with returns and process them efficiently. Retailers seek ways to offer hassle free multichannel returns to minimize fraud and abuse, as the process of moving goods from customers’ location to return centers, face number of challenges. The reverse logistics market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global reverse logistics market, followed by North America and Europe.

In 2017, the global Reverse Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Reverse Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Reverse Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

The Deutsche Post

FedEx

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Kintetsu World Express

Core Logistic

Deliveryontime Logistics

Delcart

Yusen Logistics

Safexpress

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Returning Merchandise/Product

Reusable Packaging

Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Packaging

Consumer Electronic

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Reverse Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Reverse Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Reverse Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Reverse Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Returning Merchandise/Product

1.4.3 Reusable Packaging

1.4.4 Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Reverse Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Consumer Electronic

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Reverse Logistics Market Size

2.2 Reverse Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Reverse Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Reverse Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Reverse Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Reverse Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Reverse Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Reverse Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Reverse Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Reverse Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in China

7.3 China Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in India

10.3 India Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Reverse Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Reverse Logistics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Reverse Logistics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Reverse Logistics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 C.H. Robinson

12.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development

12.2 DB Schenker

12.2.1 DB Schenker Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development

12.3 The Deutsche Post

12.3.1 The Deutsche Post Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.3.4 The Deutsche Post Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 The Deutsche Post Recent Development

12.4 FedEx

12.4.1 FedEx Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 FedEx Recent Development

12.5 United Parcel Service (UPS)

12.5.1 United Parcel Service (UPS) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.5.4 United Parcel Service (UPS) Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 United Parcel Service (UPS) Recent Development

12.6 Kintetsu World Express

12.6.1 Kintetsu World Express Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.6.4 Kintetsu World Express Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Kintetsu World Express Recent Development

12.7 Core Logistic

12.7.1 Core Logistic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.7.4 Core Logistic Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Core Logistic Recent Development

12.8 Deliveryontime Logistics

12.8.1 Deliveryontime Logistics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.8.4 Deliveryontime Logistics Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Deliveryontime Logistics Recent Development

12.9 Delcart

12.9.1 Delcart Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.9.4 Delcart Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Delcart Recent Development

12.10 Yusen Logistics

12.10.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Reverse Logistics Introduction

12.10.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Reverse Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development

12.11 Safexpress

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

