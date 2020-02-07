Global revenue of Serial Device Server market was valued at 252.60 M USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 321.16 M USD in 2022
In this report, the Global revenue of Serial Device Server market was valued at 252.60 M USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 321.16 M USD in 2022. In the future five years, we predict the CAGR of Global revenue is 3.49%. A serial port server, also called a serial server or port redirector, is a device that transfers data between a computer serial port (COM port) and an Ethernet local area network (LAN). This makes it possible to use Ethernet in place of serial cables, minimizing workstation clutter and also allowing serial devices to be placed far away from the computers with which they are used.
Nowadays, there are many types of Serial Device Server, including 1-port Serial Device Server, 2-port Serial Device Server, 4-port Serial Device Server, 8-port Serial Device Server, 16-port Serial Device Server, etc. And 1-port Serial Device Server is the main type for Serial Device Server, and the 1-port Serial Device Server reached a sales volume of approximately 1023.96 K Unit in 2016, with 40.25% of Global sales revenue.
Serial Device Server can be used for Access Control Systems, Attendance System, POS Systems and Others. The most proportion of Serial Device Server was Access Control Systems, and the sales proportion was about 47.5% in 2016.
Taiwan has the largest Global export quantity and manufacturers in Serial Device Server market, while the Chinese Mainland was the second sales volume market for Serial Device Server in 2016.
In the industry, Moxa profited most in 2016 and recent years, while Digi International and Advantech ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them was about 17.1%, 14.2% and 6.2% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Global Serial Device Server market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Moxa
Digi International
Advantech
Siemens Industrial Communication
Comtrol Corporation
3onedata
OMEGA
Westermo
Atop Technologies Inc.
Kyland
Perle
EtherWAN Systems
Korenix Technology
Sealevel Systems
ORing Industrial Networking Corp.
Chiyu Technology
Tibbo Technology Inc.
Silex Technology America, Inc.
Sena Technologies
UTEK
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
1-port Serial Device Server
2-port Serial Device Server
4-port Serial Device Server
8-port Serial Device Server
16-port Serial Device Server
Others (32-port Serial Device Server, etc.)
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Serial Device Server for each application, including
Access Control Systems
Attendance System
POS Systems
Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Serial Device Server in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
