GLOBAL RESIDENTIAL SECURITY MARKET : INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2019-2026)

Global Residential Security Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around 9.2% during a forecast period.

Residential security provide security solutions to homes by connecting devices over the wireless communication system, therefore that user can remotely keep eyes on activities around the house, as well as inside the house.

The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the residential security market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. The increase in the number of self-installed security systems is expected to create a surge in the growth of the global residential security market.

Developing urbanization and globalization is one of the major factors which is driving the market of residential security. In recent years, there has been fast development in urbanization, industry development and employment opportunities which have exactly affected the interest for the residential security solutions. One of the major challenge, which is manipulating the market development is non-participation of the residents. Individuals living in developed societies want to have an intelligent security system yet also contradict for the usage of cameras and other security gadgets.

Security camera segment has been the largest contributor to the residential security market globally. Security cameras help in developing a safe and secure home environment over high-quality audio/visual vigilance. Factors like motion detection, night vision, and Wi-Fi capabilities are further propelling the adoption of advanced security cameras for residential security globally. Security cameras with motion detection can send user alerts and notifications when motion or suspicious activity is observed by it.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, the APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North-American region holds major XX% share in the residential security market owing to an increase in the number of burglary and theft incidents and a rise in need of a better security system in the region. The APAC region is expected to witness higher growth rate due to the rise in smart city initiatives launched by the government and an increase in per capita income over the forecast period. It is estimated that the market will be reached at US$ XX Mn, by 2026.

The reports provide major players in the residential security market are taking strategic measures in the form of partnerships, product launches, and geographical expansions to gain a competitive edge. Such as, in January 2018, Control 4 Corporation acquired the intellectual property and key operating assets of Ihiji Inc, a U.S.-based remote management services supplier, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the company aimed at given that professional integrators with device monitoring and management capabilities to efficiently and proactively support their connected-home customers.

Global Residential Security Market

In April 2017, Bosch Security Systems GmbH launched the B6512 intrusion control panel for its B-series family of integrated security solutions in North America. The system can monitor 96 points of protection and 6 key areas. Additionally, it features on-board Ethernet and USB connections to simplify installation and decrease the installation cost.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Residential Security Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Residential Security Market.

Scope of the Global Residential Security Market

Global Residential Security Market, By Product

• Smart Locks

• Security Camera

• Security Alarms

• Sensors

• Fire Sprinklers and Extinguishers

Global Residential Security Market, By Solution

• Access Control and Management

• Home Integrated Security

• Alert System

• Intercom System

• Audio-Video Surveillance System

• Fire Protection

Global Residential Security Market, By Residential Type

• Independent

• Apartment

Global Residential Security Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Residential Security Market

• ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services

• Allegion Plc.

• Bosch Security Systems GmbH

• CONTROL4 CORPORATION

• Frontpoint Security Solution

• Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.,

• Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

• Nortek Security and Control

• United Technologies

• Tyco International Ltd.

• ASSA Abloy AB

• UTC Fire & Security

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Residential Security Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Residential Security Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Residential Security Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Residential Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Residential Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Residential Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Residential Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Residential Security by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Residential Security Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Residential Security Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Residential Security Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

