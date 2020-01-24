Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market was value US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global refractive surgery devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global refractive surgery devices market.

Improvement in refractive surgery treatment have provided patient with a number of option to reduce and eliminate their dependency on glasses and contact lenses and take corrective measures for refractive errors. With the rapid increase in procedure volumes since earlier years, there is a rise adaptation of laser devices for refractive surgery in healthcare facilities.

The technological developments in LASIK surgery in last few years is acting as a key driver for ophthalmic laser market. Low patient awareness of procedures safety, a limited pool of qualified refractive surgeons, unpredictable regulations are acting as a barrier for refractive surgery devices market globally.

Excimer lasers segment is dominating the global refractive surgery devices market. This can contain many methods of surgical remodelling of the cornea or cataract surgery. The best common methods today use excimer lasers to reshape the curvature of the cornea. Successful refractive eye surgery can reduce or cure common vision disorders for instance myopia, hyperopia & astigmatism, also degenerative disorders like keratoconus.

Region-wise, North America holds the largest market in refractive surgery device market followed by Europe because of its basic nature of established healthcare infrastructure that embraces advanced technology and work towards further advancements through R&D activities. In the Asia Pacific, China dominates the refractive surgery devices market.

Scope of Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market

Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by Product

• Microkeratome

• Ophthalmic Lasers

• Excimer Lasers

• Femtosecond Lasers

• YAG Lasers

Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by Application

• Astigmatism

• Near-sightedness

• Farsightedness

Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by End user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market

• Alcon (Novartis)

• J & J

• Zeiss

• Bausch and Lomb (Valeant)

• Ziemer Ophthalmic

• Visx

• Refractec

• STAAR

• Avedro

• Nidek

• Lensar

• iVIS Technologies

• Carl Zeiss AG

• SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Ellex Medical Lasers Limited.

• Topcon corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Refractive Surgery Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Refractive Surgery Devices Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Refractive Surgery Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Refractive Surgery Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Refractive Surgery Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Refractive Surgery Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Refractive Surgery Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

