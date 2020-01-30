Global Recycled PET (rPET) Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2025



A recent report published by Researchmoz titled Global Recycled PET (rPET) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025, gives an in-depth analysis of global Recycled PET (rPET) market and its industrial data. The report studies the global Recycled PET (rPET) market by dividing it into various segments to give an extensive understanding of the whole market. For each segment, the analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis. The research data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply.

The market study on the global market for Recycled PET (rPET) examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database . The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Recycled PET (rPET) market over the forecast period.

This report covers leading companies associated in Recycled PET (rPET) market:

Indorama Ventures

CarbonLITE

Nan Ya

FENC

NEO GROUP

Loop Industries

Alpek

SABIC

Octal

Clear Path Recycling

Evergreen Plastics

Phoenix Technologies

Peninsula Plastics Recycling

Verdeco Recycling

Marglen Industries

Clean Tech

UltrePET

PolyQuest



Scope of Recycled PET (rPET) Market:

The global Recycled PET (rPET) market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Recycled PET (rPET) market share and growth rate of Recycled PET (rPET) for each application, including-

Films & Sheets

Blow-moulding

Textile Fiber & Clothing

PET Strapping

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Recycled PET (rPET) market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Mechanical Base rPET

Chemical Base rPET

Recycled PET (rPET) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Recycled PET (rPET) Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Recycled PET (rPET) market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Recycled PET (rPET) Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Recycled PET (rPET) Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Recycled PET (rPET) Market structure and competition analysis.



