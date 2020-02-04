Global Reclosable Films Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Reclosable Films Market was value US$ 107.45 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 251.93 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Global Reclosable Films Market, By RegionThe objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global reclosable films market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global reclosable films market.

Global reclosable films market has witnessed high growth over past few years, due to rise in consumption of flexible lidding. Manufacturers of packaging are catering to the demand of the customers by providing multi-align closures that offer consumer convenience, easy re-sealing and are combining with flexible also rigid packaging formats that offer product access with full perimeter reseal ability for products like food & beverages, personal care & home care, pharmaceuticals and other products.

Easy peel films segment is expected to dominate the market with nearly 80% of market share in terms of value. Easy peel films are widely used in market due to smooth peeling action non-stick peeling action allows for smooth and easy removal. It can be used in a wide temperature range the film can be used in a wide range of temperatures, from deep freeze environments to microwave ovens.

Polypropylene (PP) segment is expected to register highest CAGR of in terms of value, during the forecast period. Polypropylene (PP) is a clear glossy film with a high strength and puncture resistance. PP has a moderate barrier to moisture, gases and odours, which is not affected by changes in humidity. It stretches, while less than polyethylene.

Region-wise, North America resealable packaging bags market is one of the most profitable markets for resealable packaging bags as end-users prefer re-closable packs which are easy to carry and use. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of resealable packaging bags market in North America region are modern approaches towards preservation of flavour and texture of the product. North America market for resealable packaging bags is followed by Europe, and the resealable packaging bags market in Europe region is expected to increase at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

The scope of the Global Reclosable Films Market

Global Reclosable Films Market, By Material Type

• Polyethylene (PE)

o Low density polyethylene (LDPE)

o High density polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA)

• Others (PS,PVC,PA,EVOH)

Global Reclosable Films Market, By Peel Strength

• Easy Peel Films

• Medium Peel Films

Global Reclosable Films Market, By Packaging Type

• Cups

• Trays

• Pouches & Bags

Global Reclosable Films Market, By Thickness

• Up to 100 Micron

• 100 to 200 Micron

• Above 200 Micron

Global Reclosable Films Market, By End Use Industry

• Food & Beverages

o Frozen Food

o Ready-to-eat Food

o Meat, Poultry, Sea Food

o Dairy Products

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Beverages

o others

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal care & Home care

• Industrial

• others

Global Reclosable Films Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Reclosable Films Market

• Coveris Holdings S.A.

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

• Industria Termoplastica Pavese SpA

• AS Estiko Plastar

• Stratex Group Limited

• Parkside Flexibles (Europe) Limited

• TCL Packaging Ltd

• Buergofol GmbH

• Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Berry Global Group, Inc.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Südpack Verpackungen GmbH + Co. KG

• Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

• Termoplast srl

• HFM Packaging, Ltd.

• Folian GmbH

• Winpak Ltd.

