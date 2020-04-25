Global RealTime Payments Market 2020 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global RealTime Payments Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global RealTime Payments Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ACI Worldwide Temenos PayPal FIS Worldline Fiserv Apple Mastercard Wirecard Visa REPAY Obopay Alipay (Ant Financial) Pelican IntegraPay Icon Solutions Global Payments Ripple SIA Capegemini Finastra Montran INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS Nets FSS)

Description

Scope of the Global RealTime Payments Market Report:

The global RealTime Payments market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3828646

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of RealTime Payments.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the RealTime Payments market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the RealTime Payments market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global RealTime Payments Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ACI Worldwide

Temenos

PayPal

FIS

Worldline

Fiserv

Apple

Mastercard

Wirecard

Visa

REPAY

Obopay

Alipay (Ant Financial)

Pelican

IntegraPay

Icon Solutions

Global Payments

Ripple

SIA

Capegemini

Finastra

Montran

INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS

Nets

FSS

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-realtime-payments-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Global RealTime Payments Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global RealTime Payments Market Segment by Type, covers

Person-to-Person (P2P)

Person-to-Business (P2B)

Business-to-Person (B2P)

Global RealTime Payments Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and e-commerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3828646

Table of Contents

1 RealTime Payments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of RealTime Payments

1.2 Classification of RealTime Payments by Types

1.2.1 Global RealTime Payments Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global RealTime Payments Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Person-to-Person (P2P)

1.2.4 Person-to-Business (P2B)

1.2.5 Business-to-Person (B2P)

1.3 Global RealTime Payments Market by Application

1.3.1 Global RealTime Payments Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT and Telecommunications

1.3.4 Retail and e-commerce

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Energy and Utilities

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global RealTime Payments Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global RealTime Payments Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) RealTime Payments Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) RealTime Payments Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) RealTime Payments Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) RealTime Payments Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) RealTime Payments Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of RealTime Payments (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 ACI Worldwide

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155