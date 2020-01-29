Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020-2025

In 2017, the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market size was 280 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.6% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2339362
This report studies the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market, RTLS has a record of the players and their exact movements on the playing field. This innovative technology also brings a number of advantages to the customers of sports and entertainment centers (such as those which provide go-karts or laser games) mainly because the safety and customer experience increases.
RTLS-enabled wearable sports devices are primarily used in sports analytics. The technology and software that is used in smart wearable devices aids in critical decision-making process in several games and sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and golf. These devices are also used to track various activities of players such as speed, distance covered, and breathing and heart rates. And it can provide feedback on indicators such as distance and speed, as well as fatigue and injury risk levels Also, these devices can be used to monitor the fitness and performance activities of players.
In this study, the market for the Real Time Location Systems in Sports consumption divided into six geographic regions. QYResearch analysts estimate that North America is to lead the global market for Real Time Location Systems in Sports during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market in North America. This region accounted for a market share of nearly 51.78 % in 2017 and is followed by the Europe. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to growing awareness leading to high adoption of RTLS. The increasing innovation in technology and decreasing price combined with awareness regarding the capabilities of RTLS are set to propel and adoption. In the other region, the significantly raise awareness regarding RTLS as these devices will be utilized by a number of world cup teams to aid player performance.
The key players covered in this study
Catapult Sports
Zebra Technologies
Statsports
Adidas MiCoach
Quuppa
EXELIO
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software & Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Off Field Training
On Field Tracking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software & Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Off Field Training
1.5.3 On Field Tracking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size
2.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Catapult Sports
12.1.1 Catapult Sports Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction
12.1.4 Catapult Sports Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Catapult Sports Recent Development
12.2 Zebra Technologies
12.2.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction
12.2.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Statsports
12.3.1 Statsports Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction
12.3.4 Statsports Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Statsports Recent Development
12.4 Adidas MiCoach
12.4.1 Adidas MiCoach Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction
12.4.4 Adidas MiCoach Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Adidas MiCoach Recent Development
12.5 Quuppa
12.5.1 Quuppa Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction
12.5.4 Quuppa Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Quuppa Recent Development
12.6 EXELIO
12.6.1 EXELIO Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction
12.6.4 EXELIO Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 EXELIO Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2339362
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155