Global Real-time Location Solution (rtls) Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025 | RFID, Wi-Fi, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), ZigBee

Global Real-time Location Solution (rtls) Market

Real Time Location Solution is an emerging market worldwide with tremendous growth potential in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and retail among others. Real time location solutions helps to provide real-time location tracking of an enterprise’s asset and employees, for high operational efficiency and productivity which automatically is leading to the growth of real time location solutions globally. Also, the addition of new technologies such as Ultra-Wideband and ZigBee are boosting the growth of consumer awareness.

The Real-time Location Solution (RTLS) market accounted for USD 2.06 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.85 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.08% over the forecast period.

The drivers of Real-time Location Solution (RTLS) market are resource utilization and workflow optimization requirement in several industries, rising market competitiveness & increased technological advancements and high return on investment. Furthermore, emerging opportunities for real time location solutions in the manufacturing industry and high growth in various industries such as manufacturing, oil gas and mining in Asia-Pacific region are expected to boost the growth of the overall market over the forecast period. However, factors such as system incompatibility, lack of uniform standards & interoperability, low awareness among end users and lack of expert workforce and concerns regarding security and privacy are hindering the growth of the real time location solutions market.

Resource utilization and workflow optimization requirement in several industries

Location plays a critical role in healthcare business decisions. For instance, Awarepoint combines actionable real-time location awareness and operational intelligence to optimize healthcare workflow. The product helps to show where your assets, patients and staff are in real-time. We also help patients navigate large hospital complexes using their mobile devices. We track your mobile assets and rentals so you can improve utilization, decrease capital expenditures, reduce equipment loss, and increase capacity for procedures and admissions. By facilitating your patient flow, you can improve the patient, family and caregiver experience, automate tasks so clinicians can focus on complex problem-solving, and increase the amount of time clinicians can spend at the bedside.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/sample-request/global-real-time-location-solution-market-research-report-2018-2025/24412

By region, North America has dominated the Real-time Location Solution (RTLS) market and has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. The reasons attributed due to the high concentration of Real-time Location Solution (RTLS) providers in this region. Furthermore, the adoption of RTLS in North n region is high.

The major participants in the global Real-time Location Solution (RTLS) market include STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corp., Ubisense Group PLC, IMPINJ, Inc, Savi Technology, AiRISTA, LLC, CenTrak, Inc, Versus Technology, Inc, Identec Group AG, Redpine Signals, Inc, Decawave Ltd, Awarepoint Corp, BeSpoon SAS and others.

Market Segmentation:

Real-time Location Solution (RTLS) market is segmented based on component, technology, application, end-users and geography.

Market segmented by Component

Hardware

Software

Market segmented by Technology

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Other

Browse Full Report with TOC at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/ict-media/global-real-time-location-solution-market-research-report-2018-2025/24412

Market segmented by Application

Security

Temperature and Humidity Monitoring

Yards & Dock Monitoring, Warehousing

Inventory & Asset – Tracking and Management

Personnel/Staff Locationing & Monitoring

Mapping & Visualization

Postal & Courier services

Supply Chain Management

Workflow & Process Automation

Market segmented by End-user

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Hospitality

Food & Beverage

Education

Oil Gas & Mining

Sports & Entertainment

Others

Market segmented by region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Ask for Discount UPTO 40% on Purchase at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/discount-request/global-real-time-location-solution-market-research-report-2018-2025/24412

Key Players

STANLEY Healthcare

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Ubisense Group PLC

IMPINJ, Inc

Savi Technology

AiRISTA, LLC

CenTrak, Inc

Versus Technology, Inc

Identec Group AG

Redpine Signals, Inc

Decawave Ltd

Awarepoint Corp

BeSpoon SAS

Target Audience

Vendors

Raw material manufacturers

Research organizations

Investors and venture capitalists

Sales Distribution Channel

Technology manufacturers

End-users

Contact Us:

Name: Steven Samuel

Email – [email protected]

Phone – +91 9370882135

Website: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/