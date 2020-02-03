Global Rapeseed Oil Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Rapeseed Oil Market was valued at US$ 27.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 42.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.78 % during a forecast period.

The major factor which has driven the increased rapeseed oil adoption is the shifting food patterns from animal to vegetable items owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding health. Moreover, the growing demand for dietary fats and oils have contributed to the growth of the rapeseed oil market. Consumers who are trying to reduce their cardiovascular ailments, as well as cancer in some cases, are benefited by rapeseed oil, thereby growing the consumption of rapeseed oil.

Rapeseed oil is associated with numerous health benefits, being a good source of Vitamin E, high monounsaturated fat content, substantial omega 3 content, very low saturated fat content, and its suitability for the variability of diets. Rapeseed oil sales remain to spur, driven by its application in cosmetics, used to reduce scars, used in oils and creams along with lotions, apart from food applications.

However, the availability of many substitutes by local players is a major factor restraining the growth of the rapeseed oil market globally. Additionally, rapeseed oil is a potential pollen allergen and may cause hay fever or asthma, which is expected to hinder growth to a certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by manufacturers are expected to generate new opportunities in terms of revenue to players operating in the rapeseed oil market during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31325

The online segment and the specialty stores segment based on distribution channel are the most growing segments, however, the specialty stores segment is a step onward in its growth path than the online segment and is poised to grow at a higher CAGR of 4.6%. The modern trade segment experiences a reduction in growth rate, however, is likely to retain its first position as far as market share by revenue is concerned.

Food processing segment generated the highest revenue, registering the largest CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids existing in the rapeseed oil helps in proper development, functioning and maintenance of the brain and other nervous tissues, helps in lowering the risk factors for heart disease and to maintain normal blood pressure.

Europe is the largest market for rapeseed oil in 2017. The U.K accounts for the third-largest cultivator of rape plant. The APAC accounts for the second fastest growing market in the global rapeseed oil market. India and China are anticipated to be the major rapeseed oil consumers in the APAC region thereby boosting up the rapeseed oil market globally.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Rapeseed Oil Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Rapeseed Oil Market.

Scope of the Global Rapeseed Oil Market

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31325

Global Rapeseed Oil Market, By End-Use

• Food Processing

o Vegetable Recipes

o Oil Cake

o Meat Recipes

o Others

• Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

o Creams

o Lotions

o Oils (Hair / Body)

o Others

• Biodiesel

• Others

Global Rapeseed Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

• Modern Trade

• Franchise Outlets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

Global Rapeseed Oil Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Rapeseed Oil Market

• Cargill Incorporated

• Cullise

• Folba Oil Limited SDN

• Mackintosh of Glendaveny

• Ola Oils

• Pacific Coast Canola

• RISOIL S.A.

• ConAgra Foods Inc.

• Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil

• The Archer Daniels Midland Company

• The AdaniWilmar Ltd.

• Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

• Associated British Foods plc.

• Bunge Limited

• Adams Group Inc.

• American Vegetable Oils, Inc.

• Grief Inc. (Olympic Oils Limited)

• Marico Limited

• Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

• Louis Dreyfus Company

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Rapeseed Oil Market Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-rapeseed-oil-market/31325/

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Rapeseed Oil Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rapeseed Oil Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rapeseed Oil Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rapeseed Oil Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rapeseed Oil Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rapeseed Oil Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rapeseed Oil Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rapeseed Oil by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rapeseed Oil Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rapeseed Oil Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rapeseed Oil Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com