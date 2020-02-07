Global PV Junction Box Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025: Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand
In this report, In production market, the Global production value has increased to 735.1 Million USD in 2017 from 665.9 Million USD in 2012. A photovoltaic (PV) junction box is an important part of the solar panels. The junction box is an enclosure on the module where the PV strings are electrically connected. Junction boxes are installed by photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers directly on to the back of every PV panel and serve as the interface between the conductors ribbons on the panel and the DC input and output cables.
There are two kinds of Potting PV Junction Box and Non-Potting PV Junction Box. Non-Potting PV Junction Box was important in the PV Junction Box, with a Production market share nearly 50.67% in 2016.
PV Junction Box can be used for Residential, Commercial, Utility. The most proportion of PV Junction Box was Utility, and the sales proportion was about 62.9% in 2016.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Renhe Solar, TE Connectivity, Amphenol Industrial Products, Ningbo GZX PV Technology CO.,LTD and Sunter and so on.
China was the largest production regions of PV Junction Box, with a production value market share nearly 52.9% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 20.7% in 2016. And Europe was the largest consumption region PV Junction Box market.
Global PV Junction Box market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Renhe Solar(Zhejiang Renhe Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.)
TE Connectivity
Amphenol Industrial Products
Ningbo GZX PV Technology CO.,LTD.
Sunter
Yitong Solar
Ningbo ChuangYuan PV Technology Co., Ltd
QC Solar (suzhou) corporation
Linyang Renewable
LEONI
LEATEC Fine Ceramics
Ningbo Betterbell Photovoltaic Technology Co.,Ltd.
Hangzhou Dongke New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Potting PV Junction Box
Non-Potting PV Junction Box
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PV Junction Box for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
Utility
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of PV Junction Box in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
