Global PV Inverters Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global PV Inverters Market was valued US$ 8.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12.1 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.36% during forecast period.



Market Dynamics:

The increasing demand for renewable energy systems like PV inverters because of high power

consumption is driving the market of PV inverters. The global demand of solar inverters has

been growing robustly over the last few years. A key factor catalyzing this demand is the

increasing environmental concerns regarding greenhouse releases and the importance of solar

and other renewable energy sources to reduce these emissions.

Additionally, the rising cost of fossil fuels is also making solar power a more economical energy

source. However, use of substitute for instance hydropower energy system, because of the high

efficiency of electricity generation, restrain the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product, central PV inverter segment is expected to register a major revenue share in

the PV inverters market globally. These equipment are largely designed for large arrays of

panels installed on industrial facilities, buildings, and field installations. The product is usually

located in a protected environment and receives DC power from all solar panels into a

combiner box. It converts the received DC power to AC power and befits a single point for

distribution.

On the basis on end-use, utilities emerged as the dominant end-use segment, accounting for

over 38% of the global market valuation in 2018 owing to grid-connected photovoltaic systems

that operate in parallel with the conventional electricity utility-grid.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific PV inverter market is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during

the forecast period. The global PV inverters market was led by the region of the APAC.

Authorizing of many grid-scale solar farms across the region, particularly in India and China, has

contributed towards such unprecedented growth of the PV inverters market. Several purchase

initiatives and subsidies by the government also have played a crucial role in the region.

Key Developments in the Global PV Inverters Market:

In December 2017: Siemens AG had launched a 5,000 kVA central inverter, which would be

provided to utility-scale solar PV power plant projects across India, as part of its strategy to re-

enter PV inverter market in India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and

contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and

projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in

understanding Global PV Inverters Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the

market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the

competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio,

growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s

analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts

and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global PV Inverters Market.

Scope of the in Global PV Inverters Market

Global PV Inverters Market, By Product

 Central

 String

 Micro

 Other

Global PV Inverters Market, By End-Use

 Residential

 Commercial & Industrial

 Utilities

Global PV Inverters Market, By Region

 North America

 Europe

 Asia Pacific

 Middle East and Africa

 South America

Key players operating in Global PV Inverters Market

 ABB

 Delta Electronics, Inc.

 Eaton

 Emerson Electric Co

 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

 Omron Corporation

 Power Electronics

 Siemens AG

 SMA Solar Technolgy AG

 SunPower Corporation

 KACO Omron Corporation,

 Power-One

 Tigo Energy

 Enphase Energy

 Chint Power Systems America

 Darfon Electronics Corp.

 Elettronica Santerno S.p.A.

 Fronius International GmbH

 Fuji Electric Europe GmbH

 GE Power

 Ginlong Technologies

 Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

 Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A.

 Mitsubishi Electric

 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

 Schneider Electric SE

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: PV Inverters Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global PV Inverters Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global PV Inverters Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America PV Inverters Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe PV Inverters Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific PV Inverters Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America PV Inverters Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue PV Inverters by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global PV Inverters Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global PV Inverters Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global PV Inverters Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

