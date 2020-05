Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market (PBBA) was valued US$4.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$16.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.03% during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Deployment, Components, System, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and region. Further, Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market (PBBA) based on Deployment includes Cloud, On-Premise. Components segment is sub-segmented into Hardware, Software, and Professional Services. System segment in the report comprises Integrated System, Target Systems, Open System, and Mainframe Systems. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises are segmented under Enterprise Size segment. Further, Industry Vertical includes BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utility, Others.

The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.

Cloud-based Purpose-built backup appliances market systems are exposed to multiple security threats, especially in public cloud services. Enterprises have limited control over data security on public clouds. In terms of component the software component is further divided into deduplication, remote replication, compression, encryption, and support interfaces. Data deduplication is a process that minimizes storage space in database management systems and eliminates duplicate data. Data deduplication appliances increase the data retrieval process in data centres. Professional services are sub-segmented into installation and integration, and support and maintenance.

Purpose-built backup appliances are used for data protection and disaster recovery .Increasing focus of enterprises on data protection and recovery infrastructure are the major driving factors of purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market. General data protection regulation for stringent rules and regulations about data protection and data security increase the demand for purpose-built backup appliances. Due to data protection rule Europe market is expected to expand at a rapid rate .North America dominates the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market during forecast period. Due to increase in need of enterprise for data storage. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the high growth due to increasing awareness among enterprises about data protection, backup, and recovery. Cyber-security concerns is major challenges Purpose-built Backup Appliance market. Data protection and security from external cyber-attacks are crucial for enterprises.

Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market (PBBA) report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include, Arcserve LLC, Asigra, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc. , CommVault Systems, Inc. , Dell EMC , eFolder, Inc. , ExaGrid Systems, Inc. , FalconStor Software, Inc. ,Fujitsu Ltd. , Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ,Hitachi Vantara Corporation ,International Business Machines Corporation ,NetApp, Inc. ,Oracle Corporation ,Quantum Corporation ,STORServer, Inc. ,Unitrends, Inc. ,Veeam Software ,Vembu Technologies, Inc. ,Veritas Technologies LLC.

Scope of Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market:

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, by Components

• Hardware

• Software

• Professional Services

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, by System

• Integrated System

• Target Systems

• Open System

• Mainframe Systems

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market by Enterprise Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI Telecom and IT

• Government

• Healthcare

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Travel and Hospitality

• Energy and Utility

• Others

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market (PBBA):

• Asigra, Inc.

• Barracuda Networks, Inc.

• CommVault Systems, Inc.

• Dell EMC

• eFolder, Inc.

• ExaGrid Systems, Inc.

• FalconStor Software, Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Hitachi Vantara Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• NetApp, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Quantum Corporation

• STORServer, Inc.

• Unitrends, Inc.

• Veeam Software

• Vembu Technologies, Inc.

• Veritas Technologies LLC.

