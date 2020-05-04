Global Protein Labelling Market Industry Overview By Kaneka Corporation, Li-Cor, Inc., Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc & Others

Global Protein Labelling Market is expected to reach USD 2,135.7 million by 2025, from USD 1,323.6 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Protein labelling report explains strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are vital for the businesses to take better steps to improve their strategies and thereby effectively retail goods and services. A DBMR team work with respect to detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. It all together leads to the company’s growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving the performance.

Competitive Analysis: Global Protein Labelling Market

The global protein labelling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Protein Labelling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global protein labelling market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Perkinelmer, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Kaneka Corporation, Li-Cor, Inc., Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Active Motif, Inc., Takara Bio USA, Inc., Candor Bioscience GMBH, Innova Biosciences Ltd., Biotium, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Caprion Biosciences, Nanotemper Technologies GMBH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Inc., Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories, Eurogentec S.A, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Ethicon, Inc. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Proteomics Research

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure

Increasing R&D Expenses

Absence of Skilled Professionals

Competition among Major Players

Rising Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Market Segmentation: Global Protein Labelling Market

The global protein labelling market is segmented based on labeling method, product, application, end user, and geographical segments.

Based on labeling method the global protein labelling market is segmented into in vitro labeling, in vivo labeling, and bioorthogonal labeling segments. The in vitro labeling segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of labeling method into enzymatic labeling, dye-based labeling, cotranslational labeling, site-specific labeling, and nanoparticle labeling. The in vivo labeling segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of labeling method into photoreactive labeling, and radioactive labeling.

Based on product the global protein labelling market is segmented into reagents, kits, and services segments. The reagents segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product into enzymes, monoclonal antibodies, proteins, probes/tags, and other reagents.

On the basis of application the global protein labelling market is classified into immunological techniques, cell-based assays, fluorescence microscopy, protein microarrays, and mass spectrometry.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, academic institutes, research laboratories, and diagnostic centers.

Based on geography the global protein labelling market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

