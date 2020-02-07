Global Product Analytics Market – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Product Analytics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 14% during forecast period.

Product analytics shows a fundamental part in manufacturing, warranty analysis, planning, supply chain intelligence, and so on. Consumers are demanding quality products at minimum prices with earlier delivery. Therefore, it has become energetic for companies to deliver a distinguished experience through the entire customer lifecycle.

Management of SMEs is concerned about the expenses of deploying on-premises product analytics resolutions and contracting expert staff and IT teams for their looking after. SMEs are inclined toward cloud-based keys to overcome these concerns. Industry players are also making efforts to expand their profit margins and rise their market share by either leading dedicated cloud platforms or relating with other cloud service organizations.

In vertical, attention of product analytics is sales in which analytics has a major impact followed by marketing, supply chain finance. Various companies in vertical are making vast developments to their in-house data and BI system, along with considerable investments in a mix of on-premises and cloud-based analytics that offers flexibility to scale while leveraging the current IT investment.

North America have always an inventive and inexpensive ground for every technology. Because of the presence of tech-giants like Google, Oracle, IBM in region, technological trends like Business Intelligence (BI), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), cloud technology, and analytics solutions are detected. Product analytics is being used by different businesses like retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive to evaluate the user, improve the user experience, and offer better service in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Product Analytics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Product Analytics Market.

Scope of Global Product Analytics Market:

Global Product Analytics Market by Mode:

• Tracking Data

• Analyzing Data

Global Product Analytics Market by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Product Analytics Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Product Analytics Market by Organization size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Product Analytics Market by End Users:

• Designers

• Manufacturers

• Sales & Marketing Professionals

• Consumer Engagement

Global Product Analytics Market by Verticals:

• Automotive

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• F&B Manufacturing

• Machinery & Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Global Product Analytics Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in the Market Includes:

• Google

• IBM

• Oracle

• Adobe

• Salesforce

• Mixpanel

• Piwik PRO

• Amplitude

• Heap

• Plytix

• Pendo

• Risk Edge Solutions

• LatentView

• Kissmetrics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Product Analytics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Product Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Product Analytics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Product Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Product Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Product Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Product Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Product Analytics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Product Analytics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Product Analytics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Product Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

