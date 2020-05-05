Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Report 2020 – Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact, GEP, IBM, Xchanging
The report forecast global Procurement Outsourcing market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024. The report offers detailed coverage of Procurement Outsourcing industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Procurement Outsourcing by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Procurement Outsourcing Market Segment as follows:
Procurement Outsourcing Market by Type (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Direct procurement
Indirect Procurement
Procurement Outsourcing Market by Application (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Manufacturing sector
BFSI sector
Consumer packaged goods sector
Software and telecom sector
Energy and chemicals sector
Automotive sector
Pharmaceuticals sector
Hospitality sector
Others
Procurement Outsourcing Key Companies (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Accenture
Capgemini
Genpact
GEP
IBM
Xchanging
Procurement Outsourcing By Region
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.3 By Type
1.4 By Application
1.5 By Region
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Accenture
2.1.1 Company Profile
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
2.2 Capgemini
2.3 Genpact
2.4 GEP
2.5 IBM
2.6 Xchanging
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
3.2 Global Market by Company
3.3 Global Market by Type
3.4 Global Market by Application
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 9 Market Features
Part 10 Investment Opportunity
Part 11 Conclusion
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market share?
