Global Procurement Analytics Market 2019-2026 Industry Analysis by TOP Leader- IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Tamr, Zycus Inc

Rising demand for increasing the efficiency of the supply chain is boosting the growth of procurement analytics market. Growing adoption of cloud based as well as advanced technologies to analyze data coupled with rising trend of automation is further augmenting the growth of procurement analytics market. Moreover, governments are issuing stringent regulations as well as standards for safeguarding data privacy, thereby, propelling the procurement analytics market growth.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2019-2026
Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.
The major challenges faced by the Procurement Analytics market are underwater communication, accurate positioning measurements, unpredictable obstacles, and in-depth zone navigation. Despite all these challenges the upgraded technology included in the Procurement Analytics has managed to overcome the challenges significantly and is still trying reach perfection.
As per the latest news published in the Herald Correspondent, Saab AB and Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. which are the well-known manufacturers in the Procurement Analytics industry are claiming that the tremendous development in the Procurement Analytics industry will drive the market and is estimated to reach to USD 7.74 billion by 2026.
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Procurement Analytics Market are –
IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Tamr, Zycus Inc., Genpact, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Sievo.
Market Segment by Deployment:
On-premises
Cloud
Market Segment by Application:
Supply Chain Analytics
Risk Analytics
Spend Analytics
Demand Forecasting
Contract Management
Vendor Management
Market Segment by Verticals:
BFSI
Government & Defense
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Energy & Utilities
IT & Telecom
Retail & eCommerce
Others
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
Manufacturers
Suppliers
Distributors
Government Body & Associations
Research Institutes
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
