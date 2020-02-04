Global Proactive Security Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Proactive Security Market was valued US$ 19.22 Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period 2018-2026.

The Proactive Security Market is segmented by component, organization size, industry, and region. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of component market is divided into Solution, Services. According to industry, market is segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Others. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

A proactive security approach is generally used for prevention against major incidents before they actually happen or in other words, are the precautionary measures. Preventative measures are usually taken by a company when they anticipate possible situations and protect the firm from undergoing shocking events that may result in huge losses from theft, fire or any other natural disaster. In addition, it is the physical manifestations of a practical security system comprising of signs, cameras, and passwords that act as noticeable restrictions to thieves, vandals or hackers.

Considering the inherent complexity as well as fluid nature of network security policies, rapid adoption of virtualization and cloud platforms, nowadays security management officials remain at risk. It is highly challenged to regain visibility as well as control over network access once the security is being compromised. Increase in the sophistication of cyber-attacks, along with the need to meet up with the compliance requirements, are expected to drive the Proactive Security Market. Proactive security solutions help organizations in optimizing their security infrastructure, easily manage the present security vulnerabilities, and control security products from a single platform resulting in its high demand and applications. However, for implementing a strong and advanced security, the overall cost remains high which many companies can’t afford and act as a restraint for the proactive security solutions and services.

The BFSI among other industries profiled under the scope of the report remains the fastest-growing vertical in the Proactive Security Market. BFSI companies usually have stringent legal and regulatory compliances related to the information security which forms the most important part of their business resulting in the high application of proactive security.

By geography, the Proactive Security Market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market size in 2017. The rise in the need for organizations to protect their data from any form of sophisticated and advanced cyber-attacks, along with stringent government regulations are expected to drive the proactive security market.

The key players of proactive security market include Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, FireMon, IBM, LogRhythm, CyberSponse, McAfee, Corvil, Qualys, Phantom, Securonix, Oracle, Trustwave, Centrify, Siemplify, Skybox Security, ThreatConnect, RSA Security, Rapid7, Demisto, Symantec, Aricent.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Proactive Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Proactive Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Proactive Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Proactive Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Proactive Security Market:

Global Proactive Security Market, by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Proactive Security Market, by Organization size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs

Global Proactive Security Market, by Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecommunication

• Aerospace & Defense

• Government

• Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Global Proactive Security Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Global Proactive Security Market Includes:

• Cisco

• Palo Alto Networks

• FireEye

• FireMon

• IBM

• LogRhythm

• CyberSponse

• McAfee

• Corvil

• Qualys

• Phantom

• Securonix

• Oracle

• Trustwave

• Centrify

• Siemplify

• Skybox Security

• ThreatConnect

• RSA Security

• Rapid7

• Demisto

• Symantec

• Aricent

