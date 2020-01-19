Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market was valued at US$ 14.52 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 24.63 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.83% during a forecast period.



Precious metal catalysts are noble metals usually used in the chemical industry owing to their ability to speed up the chemical process. Precious metal catalysts are those which involve highly dispersed nano-scale precious metal particles supported on a high surface area like alumina, carbon, and silica.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding precious metal catalysts market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in precious metal catalysts market.

The robust demand for high-performance transportation fuel from the refinery and the enactment of stringent environmental regulations are estimated to drive the market through the forecast period. The growth in the global precious metal catalysts market can be attributed to the rising investments towards technological innovations. Growing demand in automobile and pharmaceutical applications, along with environmental concerns and their legal implications is the key factor fueling the growth of the precious metal catalysts market. However, factors such as performance dependency on temperature & loss of activity through poising and thermal deactivation and use of new nano-particle catalysts limit the growth of the market.

The automobile segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to a result of the increasingly stringent emission standards and the rising automotive industry. The recently developed emission standards demand added improvements in catalyst technologies to successfully eliminate toxic substances from car exhausts, which will drive the precious metal catalysts market growth through the automobile segment.

Platinum segment is estimated to lead the precious metal catalysts market during forecast period owing to the platinum catalyst helps to decrease the CO2 emission. The dominant position of the platinum segment can be attributed to the increasing the sale of diesel vehicles in Europe and North America. It is largely used in the automobile sector to decrease the effect of pollutants released by the industrial processing units.

Europe is projected to the largest market share of the precious metal catalysts market, wherein Germany accounted for the leading country-level market. Stringent norms for emission for automobiles imposed by the government and the rapidly growing industrial sector in Europe are the few factors propelling the precious metal catalysts market in the region. North America is another prominent in the precious metal catalysts market owing to the reviving automotive industry with rising demand for lightweight vehicles.

Scope of the Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market

Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market by Type

• Platinum

• Iridium

• Rhodium

• Palladium

• Ruthenium

• Others

Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market by End-use

• Automobile

• Pharmaceutical

• Refinery

• Others

Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market

• Alfa Aesar

• Als Limited

• American Elements

• Arora Matthey Limited

• BASF SE

• Catalysts And Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Precious Metal Catalysts Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Precious Metal Catalysts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Precious Metal Catalysts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Precious Metal Catalysts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Precious Metal Catalysts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Precious Metal Catalysts by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

