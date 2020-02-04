Global Poultry Health Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Poultry Health Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Global Poultry Health Market

Catastrophic disease outbreaks have recently affected poultry production. This advised poultry farmers to adopt preventive measures to avoid such events and thereby avail prevention from financial loss. Hence, the high demand for vaccines is an obvious consequence of the prevailing market developments.

Increasing adoption of preventive measures in poultry health has also facilitated new avenues for advanced diagnostic methods, changing lifestyle and food habits of consumers and growing demand for protein solutions are expected to driving factors in the poultry health market. However, the high costs of poultry feeds and frequent catastrophic disease occurrences have newly affected poultry production are restraints in the global market.

Based on the type of drugs, the vaccine expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The vaccines segment inventions an important role in preventing the health of poultry flock. The vaccine segment needed poultry vaccines is determined by growing poultry production and heightening demand for white meat. The different technological evolution in vaccine manufacturing and progression in poultry healthcare spending are other prominent factors fueling the vaccines segment.

The laboratory testing segment is dominated by XX% market share during the forecast period. Supportive government policies and technological advancements are important features that substantiate the pace of the poultry health market. In laboratory testing, the PCR tests are mainly used for various types of influenza mycoplasma infections and it also allows fast detection of pathogens and provides great accuracy.

Global Poultry Health Market1233

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the poultry health market during the forecast period. The importance of North America is mainly contributed by increasing the domestic population, a greater consumption of meat products, growing preference to white and lean meat as against red meat. Furthermore, the most significant factors paying to this scenario are significantly high local demand for poultry food such as meat and eggs in the region. The growth in domestic meat production and improving meals of poultry foods to the neighboring countries. However, the visible slump in the consumption of anti-infectives may be observed in the U.S. market during the forecast period.

The report covers the recent development in the poultry health market like in May 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim, the biosphere’s additional largest animal health enterprise, has been boosting its investment in China by developing the Asian Veterinary Research and Development Center to improve its research and innovation capability.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global poultry health market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global poultry health market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global Poultry Health market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global poultry health market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Poultry Health Market

Global Poultry Health Market, By Drugs Type

• Vaccines

• Medicinal Feed Additives

• Parasiticides

• Anti-infectives

• Others

Global Poultry Health Market, By Diagnostics

• Laboratory Testing

o ELISA (Enzyme Linked Sorbent Assay) Test

o PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test

o Others

• Diagnostic Imaging

Global Poultry Health Market, By Application

• Farm

• House

• Others

Global Poultry Health Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Poultry Health Market

• Bayer AG

• Bimeda Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

• Ceva Animal Health Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Merck & Company Inc.

• Sanofi SA

• Virbac SA

• Vetoquinol SA

• Zoetis Inc.

• AffiniTech Ltd.

• BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics

• BioinGentech Biotechnology Company

• Bioneer Corporation

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

