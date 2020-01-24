Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Development And Trends Forecasts Report 2020-2025

Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions.

The global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Symphony(Keruilai)

Aolan

Jinghui

Lianchuang

Hessaire

Kenstar(Worldwide）

Khaitan

Bajaj Electricals

Honeywell

SPT

Media

NewAir(Luma Comfort)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Household

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Industry

Figure Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

Table Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Automatic

Table Major Company List of Automatic

3.1.2 Semi-Automatic

Table Major Company List of Semi-Automatic

3.2 Market Size

