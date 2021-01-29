Global Portable Electronics Market Analysis: Growth Challenges, Opportunities, and Forthcoming Developments

Report Title: Portable Electronics Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Market Size, Share, Technologies, Trends, Growth Patterns, Investments, CAGR

Introduction , Portable electronic devices are no longer treated as luxuries, but have become a necessity to people. Portable electronics are light in weight and come into smaller sizes which can easily be carried around. Portable electronics are basically hand held devices. There are various portable electronics which we use on daily basis, and the best example for the same is smartphones. Other portable electronics include personal digital assistants, laptops, media players, gaming consoles, media players, digital cameras, navigation systems, power banks, flash drives, healthcare devices and others. , Portability is a feature that has made electronics so easy to handle and carry around. Owing to continuous developments in the technology, portable electronics have integrated a greater number of functions into them apart from just playing the music and making calls. The smartphones today can surf internet and display multimedia files on the go. This is due to the continuous advancements in the technology. , Major factor driving the growth of portable electronics market is their portability feature which allows users to tackle all their work and play on the go. Major trend in the portable electronics devices is the enhanced audio and video capabilities, high performance processors and larger storage capacities packed into a smaller device. Portable devices are known to be light weight and hence are small in size. Mobile phones are the best examples of portable electronic devices which holds the largest market share for the portable electronics market and has been dominating the market. This is owing to the increasing smartphone users and growing smartphone applications. The portable electronic devices like media players, laptops and gaming consoles are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. , The global portable electronics market is expected to grow approximately at USD 196.99 Billion by 2023, approx. 11.03% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players: –

Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), HP (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Kodak Company ((U.S.), Palm, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Target Audience

Portable Electronics manufacturers

Portable Electronics Suppliers

Portable Electronics companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Portable Electronics

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Portable Electronics Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Portable Electronics market, by Type

6 global Portable Electronics market, By Application

7 global Portable Electronics market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Portable Electronics market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

