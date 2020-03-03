Global Polyurethane Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Polyurethane Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The polyurethane market consists of the sales of polyurethane and related services which are used in foams as an insulation material, coatings, adhesives and sealants and an elastomer. Polyurethane refers to form of plastic polymer material which is used to produce modern, versatile and safe consumer and industrial products that are environmental friendly. Polyurethane is formed by reacting a polyol (an alcohol with more than two reactive hydroxyl groups per molecule) with a di-isocyanate or a polymeric isocyanate in the presence of suitable catalysts and additives.

The global polyurethane market was worth $ 95.13 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and reach $149.91 billion by 2023.

The polyurethane market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The polyurethane market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2022.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Polyurethane market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Polyurethane providers globally faced uncertain environment regulatory in the historic period. These regulations are to reduce emission of toxic air pollutants from the flexible polyurethane foam industry, and mandates the installation of add-on control equipment at manufacturer’s site. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a regulation to reduce emission of the toxic air pollutant methylene chloride from the flexible polyurethane foam market. All the polyurethane manufacturers have to comply with this regulation and eliminate the use of methylene chloride for the production of molded foam and rebound foam. Therefore, uncertain government regulations towards environment protection restrains the growth of the polyurethane market.

Some of the major players involved in the Polyurethane market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Covestro, Huntsman Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., DIC Corp, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Corp Ltd., Recticel S.A., Woodbridge Foam Corp.

