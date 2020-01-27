Global Polyetheramine Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 with Top Key Players are – Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE, Clariant, Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd

With the specific and state-of-the-art information presented in this Global Polyetheramine Market report, businesses can be aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the Chemical industry. All statistical and numerical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. The Global Polyetheramine Market report helps to make organization well acquainted with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Global Polyetheramine Market By Type (Monoamine, Diamine, Triamine), Distribution Channel (Online, B2B, B2C), Application (Epoxy Coating, Polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, Fuel Additives), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Polyetheramine Market

Global polyetheramine market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1,652.52 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing building & construction industry, versatility and unique physical properties of polyetheramine and growth in wind energy industry.

Market Definition: Global Polyetheramine Market

Polyetheramines are the typical curing agents that are colorless in nature and contain compounds like polyether and amine moieties that are widely used to increase flexibility, toughness, hydrophobicity and hydrophilicity. They have odour similar to amines and also, have long pot life. Growing demand for polyetheramine for various applications like fuel additives, composites, sealants & adhesives, polyuria and epoxy coating is driving the market.

Market Drivers:

Versatility and unique physical properties of polyetheramines is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Growing building & construction industry; this factor will propel the market in near future

Growth in wind energy industry; this factor will also drive the market

Usage of polyetheramines in the coating industry due to its varied properties will also drive the market

Market Restraints:

Growing environmental concern due to excessive use of polyetheramines; this factor is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Volatility in the prices of raw materials, used for the manufacturing of polyetheramines

Poor UV/VIS response; this factor will also restrain the market in near future

Global Polyetheramine Market Segmentation:

By Type

Monoamine

Diamine

Triamine

By Distribution Channel

Online

B2B

B2C

By Application

Epoxy Coating

Polyurea

Adhesives & Sealants

Composites

Fuel Additives

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, BASF SE has built a new specialty amines plant at their Nanjing Chemical Industry Park, in China. The expansion will extend BASF’s amines portfolio at the specialty amines complex. The new multi-product plant will manufacture 21,000 metric tons per year and will produce Polyetheramine (PEA), n-Octylamine (n-OA) and 1,2-Propylenediamine (1,2-PDA). Such new expansions will help the company to penetrate more into this market.

In February 2015, Huntsman Corporation announced that they will expand the capacity of their polyetheramine facility, from 25,000 tons to 50,000 tons. As per the sources, they will invest USD 100 million for this expansion and it will take place at their Jurong Island facility. This project will help the company in meeting the growing demand of polyetheramines among the end-users.

Competitive Analysis:

Global polyetheramine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polyetheramine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the polyetheramine market are Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE, Clariant, Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,The Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.

