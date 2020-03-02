Global Polybutadiene Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Polybutadiene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The polybutadiene market consists of sales of polybutadiene and related services. Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber that is formed from the polymerization process of the monomer 1,3-butadiene. Polybutadiene is abrasion-resistant and is used especially in the manufacture of tires, as an additive to improve the mechanical strength of plastics such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Polybutadiene is also used to coat or encapsulate electronic assemblies, offering high electrical resistivity.

The global polybutadiene market was worth $22.68 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and reach $29.72 billion by 2023.

The polybutadiene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 65% of the market and is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Polybutadiene market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Safety hazards have always been a major challenge in the polybutadiene industry. Due to its potential hazards butadiene is not sold to customers directly, but it is used in the manufacture of polymers and elastomers. Butadiene is highly volatile and low-water soluble in nature. Long term exposure to butadiene is determential to human health. Exposure to high concentrations can result in damage to the central nervous system, blurred vision, nausea, headache, fatigue, decreased blood pressure and coma. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer 1,3-Butadiene has been listed as a possible carcinogen.

Some of the major players involved in the Polybutadiene market are LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, JSR Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lanxess AG, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, UBE Industries, Ltd., Synthos S.A.

