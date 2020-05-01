Global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2020, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026
Global PAEK Market is valued approximately USD 801.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic which has high temperature stability, high mechanical strength and chemical resistance. It produces least toxic and corrosive fumes when burnt and is used in oil drilling components such as seals, wire coatings, valve parts, gears, bearing and compressor rings. The growing demand in oil and gas, electrical and electronics, aerospace, medical and automotive applications has led the adoption of PAEK across the forecast period. Also, rising number of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies catering to the domestic aftermarket in China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia is expected to fuel the demand for PAEKs.
The regional analysis of global PAEK market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major automotive and manufacturing industries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing domestic aftermarket in China, India, Thailand, Indonesia would create lucrative growth prospects for the PAEK market across Asia-Pacific region.
Market player included in this report are:
Victrex PLC (UK)
Solvay (Belgium)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Arkema SA (France)
Celanese Corporation (US)
Gharda Chemicals Limited (India)
Panjin Zhongrun High-Performance Polymers Co. Ltd. (China)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
PEEK
PEK
PEKK
By Filler:
Glass filled
Carbon filled
Unfilled
By Application:
Oil and gas
Electrical and electronics
Medical
Automotive
Aerospace
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
