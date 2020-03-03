Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) market consists of sales of PVC material and related services used in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components. Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with high density and high impact strength. It is produced in two forms, first as a rigid and second as a flexible plastic. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.

The global poly-vinyl chloride market was worth $105.32 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $147.80 billion by 2023.

The poly-vinyl chloride market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the poly-vinyl chloride market and accounts for around 52% of the market.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Poly-Vinyl Chloride market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The poly-vinyl chloride manufacturing companies are increasingly implementing the new molecular orientation technology to improve the physical and mechanical properties of the PVC produced. Molecular orientation is a manufacturing method that increases flexibility and resistivity of PVC from fatigue and impact. Molecular technology aligns the randomly arranged molecules in a normal PVC under certain conditions of pressure, temperature and speed, in the same direction. The new alignment improves the strength, ductility of the PVC pipes creating new PVC-O pipes.

Some of the major players involved in the Poly-Vinyl Chloride market are Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Mexichem SAB de CV, Axiall Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., BASF SE.

