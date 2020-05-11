Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market 2020, by Strong Development, Demand Insights, On-Going Trends, Industry Segmentation and Regional Outlook till 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global POS Terminal Market. The report analyzes the Global POS Terminal Market By Product Type (Fixed and Wireless/Mobile), By Component Type (Hardware and Software) and By Applications (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality and Others). The global POS Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to research report, the global POS terminal market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.34% during 2019 2024.

Fixed POS and Hardware POS systems are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to enhanced investment in various retail sales channels such as department stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, online market place backed with growing urbanization and increasing consumer personal disposable income is supplementing the market growth. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global POS Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include presence of major economies such as China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, which are investing heavily in Ecommerce industry supported by government in these countries are focusing on Digitalization and building a cashless economy, that is infusing growth in the market for POS systems during the period.

The report titled “Global POS Terminal Market – Analysis By Product Type (Fixed and Wireless/Mobile,), By Component Type (Hardware and Software), By Applications (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)”, has covered and analyzed the potential of Global POS Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global POS Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global POS Terminal Market (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)

Global POS Terminal Market Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type Fixed POS Terminal, Wireless/Mobile POS Terminal

By Component Type – Hardware and Software

By Application Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Others

Regional Markets North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)

Regional POS Market Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type Fixed POS, Wireless/Mobile POS

By Component Type – Hardware and Software

By Application Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Others

Country Analysis US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)

POS Market Size and Growth

By Product Type Fixed POS, Wireless/Mobile POS

By Component Type – Hardware and Software

By Application Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis NEC Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, MICROS Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Ingenico S.A.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

