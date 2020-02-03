Global Plant-Based Beverages Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market was valued US$ XX Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$22 Billion by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global Plant-Based Beverages market, by Function The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Plant-Based Beverages Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market.

Plant-based beverages are obtained from different kind of plant sources like fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts. Increasing demand for plant based food options in the middle of the growing health concerns about the utilization of animal-based diets. People are willing to change in the eating habits and they are highly aware of healthy eating, wellness and healthy lifestyle. People need products that are natural, nutrients enriched and healthy without sacrificing the taste and flavor. These are major factors leading the growth of the global plant-based beverages market. Increasing demand of Plant-based beverages, because of its health benefits and they provide phytonutrients and antioxidants which aid in building strong immunity, lessen cancer risk, and help to cure skin appearance. These products are believed to come in every grocery shops globally in the near future. On the other hand, comparatively high price of plant-based beverages is affecting the plant-based beverages market growth.

Due to high nutrition content, plant-based beverages such as coconut milk, almond milk, cashew milk etc. are examined anacceptable alternative to cow’s milk. Plant based milk produced due to the increasing demand of non-dairy beverage products, increasing cases of lactose intolerance and food allergies dairy products. These beverages are processed by grinding nuts or other ingredients, proteins and other nutrients are come out and mixed with water and minerals.People shifting towardsPlant based dairy ready to drink products such as tea, coffee and fruit juices which are nutritionally enrich and healthy to cope with their hectic lifestyle in emerging countries. Another plant focused products from fruits and vegetables are juices, spreads, dressings, toppings, and plant-based snacks.

Asia Pacific held largest share of the global plant-based beverages market in 2018, in terms of value and volume and is expected to keep the higher position in forecast period, Asia Pacific market is driven by china, Thailand and japan. These countries provide major consumer base for plant-based beverages with China population having largest lactose intolerant.

North America is second leading region in based beverages market because of consumers will shifting toward vegan diet. North America followed by Europe.

Scope of Global Plant-Based Beverages market

 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, by Type

• Ready To Drink(RTD) Tea & Coffee

• Plant-BasedJuices

• Plant-Based Derivatives

• Others

 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, by Source

• Fruits

o Apple

o Grape

o Orange

o coconuts

o Other

• Vegetables

• Nuts

o Almond

o Cashews

o Other

• Seeds & Leaves

o Rice

o Peas

o Soy

• Others

 Global Plant-Based Beverages market, by Function

• Bone Health

• Cardiovascular Health

• Cancer Prevention

• Lactose Intolerance

 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

 Key players operating in the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market

• Coca-Cola

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group

• Danone SA

• Pureharvest, Rosa Food Products Co. Inc.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

• Campbell Soup Company

• Troll Bridge Creek

• Califia Strategies

• Koia, KeurigDr Pepper Inc.

• SunOpta Inc.

• Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC

• Blue Diamond Growers,

• The Whitewave Foods Company

• Want Want China Holdings Limited

• Kikkoman Corporation

• World Waters LLC

