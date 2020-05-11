Global Pipe Coatings Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Increasing transportation activities of fluids at a long-distance , demand for high-quality pipeline systems that are resistant to corrosion and rusting are the major driver of global pipe coatings market.. The rise in demand for metal pipes in water supply projects and wastewater management systems has to lead increasing use of pipe coatings . There is high demand for pipe coatings in the management and transportation of fluids. Also, abrasion resistance overlay is a trendsetter in the global pipe coating market solutions. Also, regional strict government regulations for the environment and health safety.

Request For FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pipe-coatings-market/32974/

On the basis of the End-Use Industry segment, chemical processing is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Because of the increasing demand in the chemical industry, the demand for pipe coatings in this end-use industry is expected to grow. Also, the global pipe coatings market for chemical processing is growing because of the easy availability of shale gas.

Based on the type segment, Thermoplastic polymer coatings are the most widely used type of pipe coatings and comprise of PE, PP and PU coatings that are used in polyolefin coatings. 3LPE coatings are now being favorite on a large scale as they have the added advantage provided by thermoplastic polymer coatings and fusion bonded epoxy coatings. They are majorly used in the oil & gas industry.

New products and treatment procedures are being launched in the global pipe coatings market, which is building up the competition among the players of the global pipe coatings market. Innovative creativities like strategic mergers and acquisitions and increased research and development expenditure for new product launches are aiding the players in business expansion to sustain the competitive environment of the global pipe coatings market.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries in this region like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are witnessing growth in the oil & gas industry because of the easy availability of shale gas and the discovery of oil reserves. Also, the chemical processing industry is expected to grow because of the availability of raw materials in this region.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pipe-coatings-market/32974/

The reports cover key developments in the global pipe coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product launches, product approvals and others like patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the development of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the global pipe coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for the global pipe coatings market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global pipe coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global pipe coatings market.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Pipe Coatings Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pipe-coatings-market/32974/

Scope of the Global Pipe Coatings Market

Global Pipe Coatings Market, By Type

• Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

• Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coatings

• Concrete Coatings

• Others

Global Pipe Coatings Market, By Surface

• Internal Surface Coatings

• External Surface Coatings

Global Pipe Coatings Market, By Form

• Powder Coatings

• Liquid Coatings

Global Pipe Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Chemical Processing

• Others

Global Pipe Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Pipe Coatings Market

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Akzonobel N.V.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• The Valspar Corporation

• Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.

• Wasco Energy Group of Companies

• Arkema S.A.

• The 3M Company

• Shawcor Ltd.

• Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.

• Berry Plastics CPG

• Canusa-Cps Ltd.

• Tenaris

• Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd.

• Aegion Corporation

• Dura-Bond Industries, Inc.

• Eupec Pipecoatings France SA

• L.B. Foster Company

• Arabian Pipecoating Company Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pipe Coatings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pipe Coatings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pipe Coatings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pipe Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pipe Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pipe Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pipe Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pipe Coatings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pipe Coatings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pipe Coatings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pipe Coatings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com