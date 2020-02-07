Global PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025: Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand

In this report, the PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors industry was 134.09 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 168.01 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.61% between 2017 and 2022.

A PID uses an ultraviolet (UV) light source to break down VOCs in the air into positive and negative ions. The PID then detects or measures the charge of the ionized gas, with the charge being a function of the concentration of VOCs in the air. Note that the gas ions recombine to reform the original gas or vapor, so PIDs do not burn or otherwise permanently change the sample gas.

This industry is relative concentration in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States.

The classification of PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors includes Portable PID Sensors and Detectors and Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors and the revenue proportion of Portable PID Sensors and Detectors in 2016 was about 63.4%.

As of 2016, the Energy and Industrial application segment of the gas leak detector is the largest segment of the Global market. Increased activity in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors, together with improved regulatory compliance, is boosting revenues in the otherwise mature and slow-growing Global PID Sensors and Detector market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The key players are Honeywell Analytics (RAE Systems), Ion Science, MSA Safety, Dr?ger, Industrial Scientific, RKI Instruments (RIKEN KEIKI), Tyco Gas & Flame Detection, Detcon, PID Analyzers LLC (HNU), Shenzhen Nuoan Environmental and so on. Honeywell Analytics had become a Global leader with over 24.6% revenue share in 2016.

Global PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors market competition by top manufacturers , with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Honeywell Analytics(RAE Systems)

Ion Science

MSA Safety

Dr?ger

Industrial Scientific

RKI Instruments(RIKEN KEIKI)

Tyco Gas & Flame Detection

Detcon

PID Analyzers LLC(HNU)

Shenzhen Nuoan Environmental

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Portable PID Sensors and Detectors

Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors

On the basis on the end users-applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors for each application, including

Energy

Industry

Environment

Government

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

