Global Photovoltaic Materials Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Kaneka Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, DuPont, American Elements, 1366 Technologies, Merck KGaA, Honeywell International Inc

Photovoltaics industry are the direct conversion of light into electricity at the atomic level. Some materials exhibit a property known as the photoelectric effect that causes them to absorb photons of light and release electrons. When these free electrons are captured, electric current results that can be used as electricity.

While preparing this Photovoltaic Materials Market report, no stone is left unturned to consider public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, and high data protection services. Moreover, businesses can apply the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. According to this Photovoltaic Materials Market report, new highs will be made in the Photovoltaic Materials Market in 2019-2026. Market segmentation analyses the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user or with respect to geography. What is more, the statistical data covered in this Photovoltaic Materials Market report is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Photovoltaic Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding clean energy and initiatives taken by the government for renewable energy sources.

Key Market Competitors:Global Photovoltaic Materials Market

• Kaneka Corporation,

• KYOCERA Corporation,

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

• DuPont,

• American Elements,

• 1366 Technologies,

• Merck KGaA,

• Honeywell International Inc.,

• Coveme,

• Targray,

• Novaled GmbH,

• Ferrotec (USA) Corporation,

Few of the major competitors currently working in the photovoltaic materials market are HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO.LTD., Wacker Chemie AG, ARMOR, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Vikram Solar Limited, Conergy, Panasonic Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, First Solar, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Jingao Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Hanwha Q CELLS, Renesola, Yingli Solar, Duke Energy Corporation, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited, and RISEN ENERGY CO. LTD.

Competitive Analysis:Global Photovoltaic Materials Market

Global photovoltaic materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of photovoltaic materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:Global Photovoltaic Materials Market

• In May 2018, Vikram Solar Limited announced the establishment and inauguration of a corporate office in Gurugram, Haryana, India. This expansion is aimed at expanding the customer base and expanding its customer share in the northern part of India.

• In December 2017, Duke Energy Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of REC Solar, with the acquisition enabling the companies to better serve the customer base and expand their market share due to the expertise of both the companies in the renewable energy business.

Global Photovoltaic Materials Market Definition:

Photovoltaics can be defined as the process of conversion of light into electricity with the help of semiconductor materials present in the photovoltaic cells that are present in the solar panels. These panels are required for the utilization of solar energy and these panels can be mounted on a number of surfaces as per the availability of space. The materials included in the production of these solar cells in the panels can be defined as photovoltaic materials.

Market Drivers:

• Concerns regarding the environment and clean energy awareness are few of the factors that are expected to drive the market growth

• Government initiatives and programs to promote renewable energy and its market share in the company is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

• High cost and requirements of a number of other resources for the installation of solar cells is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

• High set-up cost and entry barriers for the manufacturers is also expected to restrain the market growth

Global Photovoltaic Materials Market Segmentation: Global Photovoltaic Materials Market

• By Materials

o Polycrystalline Silicon

o Monocrystalline Silicon

o Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

o Cadmium Telluride

o Others

• Product

o Front Sheet

o Encapsulant

o Back Sheet

o Others

• By Application

o Residential

o Non-Residential

o Utility

• By Geography

o North America

o South America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

Key focus of the report

• This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

• It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

• It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

• It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

• It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

• It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

