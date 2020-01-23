Newly published study “Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Region” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robot market is expected to grow by 13.3% annually in terms of robot system revenue and reach $544.67 million by 2025, representing the largest regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 17 tables and 63 figures, this 160-page report “Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of End-user, Application, Product Type, and Country.

Based on end user, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Cosmetics Industry

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Dispensing

• Palletizing

• Packing & Packaging

• Pick and Place

• Others

Based on robot type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated robots

• Cartesian robots

• SCARA robots

• Other Robots

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included. The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

The report can serve as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Wave Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Pari Robotics

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Staubli International AG

ST Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

