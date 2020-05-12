Global Personalized Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Personalized Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Increasing consumer disposable income, particularly in APAC region, is witnessed accountable increase the demand for luxury packaging and positively influencing the growth in the personalized packaging market. Manufacturers in the region are expanding their capabilities and production capacity in order to intensify the footprint in the gradually rising market.

Increasing penetration of e-retail format across the globe is also supporting the growth since the past era. Over the past few years, carbonated beverages have seen a decline, but increasing consumption of bottled water across the globe may bring in numerous opportunities.

On the basis of material type, the paper and paperboard segment is anticipated to hold the main volume share, conversely, by value plastic segment is expected to remain dominant in the market. The glass segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the material type in the personalized packaging market.

Globally, the APAC region is projected to account for the biggest share in personalized packaging market on the backdrop of high concentration of the packaging manufacturers and increase in disposable income of the consumers. North America is anticipated to trail the APAC region in personalized packaging market as the region has highest per capita consumption of packaging. The MEA region is projected to contribute small but rapidly rising market share in personalized packaging market. Growth in personalized packaging market in Latin America region is likely to be moderate throughout the forecast period.

Personalized packaging market report provides a close watch on foremost competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a comprehensive report concentrating on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global personalized packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global personalized packaging market.

Scope of Global Personalized Packaging Market

Global Personalized Packaging Market, By Material Type

• Glass

• Paper and Paperboard

• Plastic

• Metal

Global Personalized Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

• Bottles

• Containers and Jars

• Bags and Pouches

• Cartons

• Envelopes

• Boxes

Global Personalized Packaging Market, By End use

• Food

• Beverages

Global Personalized Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Personalized Packaging Market

• Owens Illinois Inc.

• Salazar Packaging, Inc.

• Design Packaging, Inc.

• PrimeLine Packaging

• International Packaging Inc.

• Elegant Packaging

• Pak Factory Inc.

• ABOX Packaging

