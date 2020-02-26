Global Perfumes Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Perfumes Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The perfumes manufacturing market consists of the sales of perfumes. Perfume is a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents which give a pleasant scent to the human body, animals, food, objects, and living-spaces.

The global perfumes market was worth $30.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% and reach $46.1 billion by 2023.

The perfumes market covered in this report is segmented by product into mass and premium. The perfumes market in this report is segmented by end user into women and men. The perfumes market in this report is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Perfumes market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Counterfeits are made to look like known brands; consumers find it difficult to distinguish genuine products from the counterfeit products, thereby damaging the brand`s reputation and devaluing the investment made by the brand, resulting in loss of revenues. For instance, statistics published by the European Commission states that over 40 million counterfeit articles were confiscated. Therefore, rising instances of counterfeiting limits the growth of the perfumes market.

Some of the major players involved in the Perfumes market are Coty Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, LOral SA, LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Chanel SA.

