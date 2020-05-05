Global Pen Needles Market Is Thriving Worldwide with BD, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, YPSOMED, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-STREFA S.A., Terumo Corporation

Global Pen Needles Market research report covers an essential resource for top line data and analysis. Various factors related to the market growths such as market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies have included in this report. This Global Pen Needles Market report also gives a prediction and consumption for the upcoming year. Moreover the report represents industry growth prepared plan, data sources, appendix, research and the conclusions. Besides, this research document contains estimations from a global aspect, which reveals a regional expansions class, along with market size, scope and benefit and expenditure data.

Market Analysis:

Global pen needles market is registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging prevalence of chronic diseases and high advancement in technology.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global pen needles market are BD, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, YPSOMED, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-STREFA S.A., Terumo Corporation, Owen Mumford UltiMed, Inc., Artsana S.p.A., Trividia Health, Inc, STAT Medical Devices, Simple Diagnostics, Pietrasanta Pharma SpA, A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l,, Henso Medical (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd., Shanghai Beipu Medical Co., Ltd, dongbao.com, Zhejiang Kangdelai Medical Devices Co., Ltd., YPSOMED among others.

This Global Pen Needles Market report pinpoints on the leading market competitors with explaining company profile that depends on SWOT analysis to illustrate the competitive nature of the market globally. Even more, the Global Pen Needles Market report consist of company recent market evolution, market shares, associations and level of investments with other leading companies impacting the market are analyzed in this report.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pen needles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pen needles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Pen Needles Market By Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), Usability (Reusable Pen Needles, Disposable Pen Needles), Application (Diabetes, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Others), Therapy (Insulin Therapy, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Therapy, Growth Hormone Therapy, Other Therapies), Mode of Purchase (Retail, Non-Retail), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, OTC, Home Healthcare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Pen Needles Market

Pen needles are used to convey injectable medicines into the body in conjunction with injection pens. A pen needle comprises of a resonating needle that is surrounded in a plastic hub and connects to the vaccination pens. Pen needles originate in different type of needle dimensions and diameters and are used to inject a range of medicines by health practitioners and patients.

Market Drivers

Surging prevalence of chronic diseases, is driving the growth of the market

High advancement in technology, is helping the market to grow

Increasing demand of pen devices for self-care diabetes management, fosters the growth of the market

Painless injections with pen needles and increasing health awareness, is also driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Availability of other modes of drug delivery, hinders the market growth

Mental factors and complications associated with the use of needle, hampers the growth of the market

Poor healthcare reimbursement policies in developing as well as underdeveloped countries, hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pen Needles Market

By Type

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

By Length

4mm

5mm

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

By usability

Reusable Pen Needles

Disposable Pen Needles

By Application

Diabetes

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

By Therapy

Insulin Therapy

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Therapy

Growth Hormone Therapy

Other Therapies

By Mode of Purchase

Retail

Non-Retail

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

OTC

Home Healthcare

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, BD launched ultimate 6mm pen needle for injection pens. BD provides healthcare professionals with an extra BD quality and reliability needle length choice to provide a wider range of needle sizes for individuals with diabetes who injects insulin. By launching this product BD ensured that it has comprehensive portfolio for patients.

In January 2016, The Ypsomed Group partnered with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The Ypsomed Group will establish their pen needle market in Chinese market with the help of Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global pen needles market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

